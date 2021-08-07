Cancel
Bryan, TX

3 Bedroom Home in Bryan - $279,900

Bryan College Station Eagle
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis 3 year old meticulously maintained and custom built home is a rare find right now! Conveniently located close to shopping, dining and St. Joseph hospital, this home is a short drive to all of the necessities of life. The spacious living area is accented with corner fireplace and large windows to let in lots of natural light. Living area opens up to dining and kitchen. Large kitchen has beautiful granite and white cabinets for that new clean, crisp look! Kitchen complete with tile backsplash, stainless appliances, pantry and eating bar. Master bedroom has plenty of space for larger furniture pieces. Master bath has double sinks, additional vanity space and a large shower with full seat for convenience. Master closet opens to laundry room for added convenience. Enjoy the evenings outdoors on the wonderful covered patio. Hurry to see this gorgeous home ~ it won't last long!

theeagle.com

