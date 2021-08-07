Cancel
Environment

August 7th AM: A risk of severe thunderstorms with more warm & humid weather

By SCOTT LARSON
siouxlandproud.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we’ll have more rounds of rain and thunderstorms occur. There’s a Slight Risk of severe weather out from the National Weather Service – stay alert to changing conditions through the afternoon as large hail and damaging winds could be a factor. The risk of severe thunderstorms may extend into the overnight hours. It’ll stay pretty hot & muggy with an afternoon high near 90°.

