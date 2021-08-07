August 7th AM: A risk of severe thunderstorms with more warm & humid weather

Effective: 2021-08-12 06:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-12 06:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This is a DANGEROUS SITUATION. These storms are producing widespread wind damage across Branch county. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Steuben The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Steuben County in northeastern Indiana Eastern Branch County in southwestern Michigan Hillsdale County in southeastern Michigan * Until 645 AM EDT. * At 612 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Litchfield to near Fremont, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Litchfield around 615 AM EDT. Jonesville around 620 AM EDT. Hillsdale around 625 AM EDT. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
