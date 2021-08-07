August 7th AM: A risk of severe thunderstorms with more warm & humid weather

The Bermuda High pressure is still reaching west into the Southeast U.S. today, and that keeps Alabama on the western side of it. There is also an upper-level low across northern Florida and southern Georgia. The low and daytime heating will set off afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. Watch out for some minor flooding issues. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 100-105°. Please find ways to stay cool and hydrated especially if you must be outside for an extended period of time.