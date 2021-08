Nintendo has released its financial report this morning and provided updated sales figures for its biggest software titles on the Nintendo Switch platform. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remains the best-selling Switch game so far with a staggering 37 million copies sold. New and existing Switch owners are still clamouring for the game as it shifted an additional 1.69 million copies last quarter. However, the more recent Animal Crossing: New Horizons, is catching up to Mario Kart Deluxe with an all-time total of 33 million copies sold. These two franchises are speeding away from the rest of Nintendo’s library of video games on the Switch system.