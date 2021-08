Summer gardens are in their prime. In our case, that means lots of yellows to contrast with the raucous carefree colors of potted petunias and other mainstay annuals that help balance our mature garden. Mornings are a time of exploration for our animals as they relish the cool dawn hours before the heat sets in. In particular, there is one coal black feline friend whose yellow eyes are the only giveaway to her presence as she explores each new day. She often surprises by being right in front of us while cleverly blending into the foliage.