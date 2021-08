Just 500 people live In the remote town of Fort Severn in Ontario, but its intense struggle with a housing crisis is just one of many seen throughout northern Canada. Fort Severn is home to a First Nations community, and it has become a statistic and example of housing downfalls for Canada's Indigenous population. The United Nations estimates that 25% of Indigenous Canadians live in overcrowded conditions and 20% live in homes that need major repairs, reports Fast Company. Two architecture firms are now exploring solutions to better the housing conditions in Fort Severn by developing a new housing typology that can withstand the subarctic climate and the community’s needs.