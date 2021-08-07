Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

PA Department of Corrections Announces Proactive Mitigation Efforts to Protect Against COVID-19

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced additional steps the department is taking to keep the incarcerated population protected against COVID-19. Effective Monday, August 9, 2021, incarcerated individuals will be assigned to housing units based on their vaccination status. Additionally, in-person visitation will be suspended until further notice for the unvaccinated inmate population only. The goal of these mitigation efforts is to protect the unvaccinated group by reducing contact with others.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Vaccines
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Local
Pennsylvania Coronavirus
Local
Pennsylvania Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cor#Covid 19#Doc#Sci Phoenix#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

PA Senate Dems Host Policy Hearing on Solitary Confinement in PA

HARRISBURG, PA — At the request of Senator John Kane (D- Chester/Delaware) and Representative Tina Davis (D- Bucks), the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee this week held a hybrid in-person and virtual public hearing to discuss the use of solitary confinement on Pennsylvania prisoners, the psychological impact it has on inmates, and legislative proposals to end the practice of solitary confinement in the commonwealth.
Centre County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Free COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic at Ag Progress Days

PENNSYLVANIA FURNACE, PA — Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding was joined yesterday by Senator Jake Corman and Representative Emily Kinkead during a visit to a free vaccine clinic hosted by the Department of Health at Ag Progress Days in Centre County, Pennsylvania’s largest outdoor agricultural exposition, and encouraged rural Pennsylvanians to take advantage of similar opportunities occurring around the state.
Harrisburg, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Federal Temporary Unemployment Benefit Programs To End Sept. 4

HARRISBURG, PA — Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier is reminding Pennsylvanians that federal unemployment benefit programs, including Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC), will end Sept. 4. “The federal unemployment benefit programs that helped many workers during the most difficult...
HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

Annual Eye Exams Essential to Veterans’ Vision and Eye Health

WASHINGTON, D.C. — August is National Eye-Exam Month and the Department of Veterans Affairs is encouraging all Veterans and their family members to schedule their annual appointments. VA is highlighting routine eye exams, particularly among senior Veterans. Age-related macular degeneration is the leading cause of vision loss in adults over...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Nine SEPTA Maintenance Managers and Vendors Charged with Bribery and Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Acting United States Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams announced that Mark Irvello, 56, of Broomall, PA; Stanley Woloff, 58, of Philadelphia, PA; David Abell, 72, of Chincoteague Island, VA; Stephen Kish, 65, of Philadelphia, PA; Rodney Martinez, 50, of Blackwood, NJ; Jesse Fleck, 43, of Philadelphia, PA; Peter Brauner, 58, of Kintersville, PA; James Turner, 59, of Horsham, PA; and John Brady, 60, of Blue Bell, PA; were charged in separate Criminal Informations with bribery and fraud offenses.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Governor Wolf: Over $1 Million in New Funding Awarded to Delaware County Community College for Maritime Manufacturing Training

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf announced over $1 million in funding for Delaware County Community College through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program to train over 300 individuals for high-demand occupations in welding, shipbuilding, and manufacturing. The college has worked closely with regional employers to identify what training is most in demand to meet the industry’s rapidly growing need for skilled employees.
Posted by
MyChesCo

Conchester Highway, Chichester Avenue Lane Closures Next Week in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced lane closures with flagging are scheduled on U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) and Chichester Avenue in Bethel and Upper Chichester townships, Delaware County, on Tuesday, August 17, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for geotechnical drilling.
Real EstatePosted by
MyChesCo

Report: Mortgage Servicers’ Pandemic Response Varies Significantly

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has published a report detailing 16 large mortgage servicers’ COVID-19 pandemic response. The report’s data metrics include call handling and loan delinquency rates, and they highlight the industry’s widely varied response to the pandemic. For example, many servicers managed to handle high call volume with an average hold time below 3 minutes, while others reported keeping callers waiting for as long as 26 minutes. The CFPB expects servicers to compare the report’s findings to their own internal metrics to identify opportunities for, and demonstrate concrete efforts toward, improvement.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
MyChesCo

PA Game Commission to Launch Learn to Hunt Webinars

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Game Commission announced it will be hosting free webinars to provide new and existing hunters of all ages the information and resources needed to be successful this fall. The courses cover topics such as finding places to hunt, selecting a firearm, an overview of regulations, the biology of game species, hunting tips and tactics, and preparing wild game for the table.
Chester County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Stricklersville Road Bridge Rehabilitated, Reopened in Franklin Township, Chester County

FRANKLIN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that the bridge carrying Stricklersville Road over Christina River in Franklin Township, Chester County, has reopened following repair under a project to rehabilitate or replace several poor condition bridges in Bucks, Chester and Montgomery counties. The Stricklersville Road bridge...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Highways in Philadelphia, Chester Counties Restricted Next Week for Safety Improvements

KING oF PRUSSIA, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that intermittent lane closures will be in place on three state highways in Philadelphia and Chester counties on Monday, August 16, through Friday, August 20, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, for lane separator and delineator installations under a project to install safety enhancements to improve travel and reduce high-speed crashes across the five-county Philadelphia region.
Women's HealthPosted by
MyChesCo

New CDC Data: COVID-19 Vaccination Safe for Pregnant People

WASHINGTON, D.C. — CDC has released new data on the safety of the COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant people and is recommending all people 12 years of age and older get vaccinated against COVID-19. “CDC encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky. “The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from COVID-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy