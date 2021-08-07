PA Department of Corrections Announces Proactive Mitigation Efforts to Protect Against COVID-19
HARRISBURG, PA — Pennsylvania Department of Corrections (DOC) Secretary John Wetzel announced additional steps the department is taking to keep the incarcerated population protected against COVID-19. Effective Monday, August 9, 2021, incarcerated individuals will be assigned to housing units based on their vaccination status. Additionally, in-person visitation will be suspended until further notice for the unvaccinated inmate population only. The goal of these mitigation efforts is to protect the unvaccinated group by reducing contact with others.www.mychesco.com
