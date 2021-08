The payments company Payoneer Global has named former PayPal executive Robert Clarkson as its new chief revenue officer. “Robert is an expert business executive with more than 20 years of experience leading global revenue and account management teams at leading FinTech and payment companies, like PayPal and American Express,” Payoneer CEO Scott Galit said in a news release on Thursday (Aug. 5). “He will be responsible for leading the global go-to-market team, driving the overall business and more deeply penetrating our target markets.”