This marks the first protest of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. In an effort to continue to inspire, uplift, and motivate marginalized communities including, but not limited to, the Black and LGBTQ+ communities, Raven Saunders took a stand on the Olympic podium. After earning a silver medal at Sunday’s ceremony, Saunders, who is a Black woman and identifies as gay, raised her arms above her head in the form of an ‘X’, making this the first protest at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.