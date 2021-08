Travis Kelce is the rare tight end who should go in the first round of your fantasy football draft. He has a strong case as the best tight end in NFL history. Everyone knows how good the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is. He and Tyreek Hill are the focal points of an offense that is among the best in the NFL. Any tight end would be better with Patrick Mahomes throwing him the ball, and Kelce would be phenomenal with anyone throwing him the ball.