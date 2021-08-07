Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Charity boat carrying 257 migrants docks in Italy after permission granted

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SSS1c_0bKjOp6Q00
A boat overcrowded with migrants is being rescued by Sea Watch 3 in the Mediterranean sea. Italy (Sea-Watch/AP)

A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean has docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment.

After several days in limbo at sea, Sea-Watch 3 sailed into port at Trapani, western Sicily.

Among the migrants aboard were 70 minors, some of them travelling without adult guardians while trying to reach Europe. Health workers were administering Covid-19 tests to the migrants.

German maritime rescue group Sea-Watch said Italian authorities assigned the German-flagged vessel a port on Friday after sea conditions in the central Mediterranean deteriorated.

Italy appealed to the European Union earlier in the week to press fellow EU nations to take some of the thousands of asylum-seekers who have arrived in the country in recent months, a sharp increase since 2020.

But similar past appeals for EU solidarity largely went unheeded, and there was no immediate signal the Italian government’s latest pitch would prove more effective.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eTU29_0bKjOp6Q00
A vessel carrying migrants (Sea-Watchdog/AP)

A French charity, SOS Mediterranee, said that Italy had granted port permission to the Ocean Viking, which is carrying 549 passengers, including a three-month-old infant, who were rescued in six separate operations this week.

The Viking was expected to arrive at the port of Pozzallo, Sicily, on Sunday.

The Italian coast guard took one migrant off the boat for medical reasons on Friday night, the fourth such evacuation from the Ocean Viking in recent days.

Italy’s interior minister earlier in the week pressed the European Union for an “urgent” change of direction on migrant policy.

Right-wing leader Matteo Salvini, whose anti-migrant League party is a member of the country’s wide-ranging coalition coalition, is insisting premier Mario Draghi act decisively to stem the flow of migrants arriving on Italy’s shores.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

33K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matteo Salvini
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Italy#Sicily#Charity#German#Italian#French#Sea Watch#The European Union#Eu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Related
WorldSFGate

Rescued migrants get OK to land in Italy after days at sea

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean docked Saturday in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission, and hours later a French humanitarian vessel with 549 migrants aboard received a similar port assignment. After several days in limbo at sea, Sea-Watch 3 sailed into...
Immigrationatlanticcitynews.net

394 Africans removed from boat carrying migrants to Europe

TUNIS, Tunisia: Some 394 migrants were rescued from an overcrowded wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea on Sunday. The Sea-Watch 3 and Ocean Viking, owned by German and French NGOs, evacuated the migrants in Tunisian waters, 42 miles from the North African coast. There was no word about injuries among...
Worldwcn247.com

After days at sea, some migrants reach Italy, others wait

ROME (AP) — A German charity boat carrying 257 rescued migrants has docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission. But a French humanitarian vessel with 549 aboard still awaited an assigned port six days after the start of rescue operations in the Mediterranean Sea. After several days in limbo, Sea-Watch 3 sailed into port at Trapani, western Sicily, on Saturday. Among the migrants aboard were 70 minors. Italy appealed to the European Union earlier in the week to press fellow EU nations to take some of the thousands of asylum-seekers who have arrived in the country in recent months. But similar past appeals for EU solidarity have largely gone unheeded., and.
CharitiesPosted by
The Independent

Charities appeal for new approach on migrant boats, as clampdown forces shift to riskier routes

Charities today appealed for a rethink of efforts to use police enforcement in France to stem the flow of migrants in small boats across the English Channel, after a Home Office minister said that the drive was pushing people to resort to longer, riskier and more dangerous journeys in their efforts to reach Britain.Chris Philp was speaking on a visit to France to assess whether the £54m paid to Paris by home secretary Priti Patel to fund tougher action against people-smuggling gangs was delivering results for the British public.He is understood to have pressed French officials over why the additional...
WorldUS News and World Report

Rescue Ship Carrying 257 Migrants Docks in Sicily Port

TRAPANI, Italy (Reuters) - A ship carrying 257 migrants docked in the Italian port of Trapani on Saturday almost a week after rescuing the people from international waters off Tunisia. Migrants onboard the vessel, mainly men from Morocco, Bangladesh, Egypt and Syria, waved and applauded as the ship, run by...
ImmigrationUS News and World Report

In About-Turn, Dutch, Germany Announce Freeze on Deportations to Afghanistan

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -The Netherlands and Germany on Wednesday abruptly reversed course and said they would not for the time being deport Afghan citizens who are seeking asylum, given the rapidly escalating conflict in their homeland. The decisions by The Hague and Berlin contradict a letter that they had signed to...
AccidentsUS News and World Report

About 40 Migrants Feared Dead After Boat Capsizes off Western Sahara

MADRID (Reuters) -About 40 migrants were feared dead after a boat carrying about 50 people travelling from Western Sahara to Spain's Canary Islands capsized, a Spanish non-governmental organisation, said on Friday. "Tragedy: forty-two people, among those thirty women, eight children and four men, died when a boat capsized off the...
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Ukraine Sends Barbed Wire To Lithuania For Belarus Border

Ukraine has sent more than 38 tonnes of barbed wire to Lithuania as "humanitarian aid" as the EU country struggles to stem an influx of illegal migrants from neighbouring Belarus, authorities said on Thursday. In July, Lithuania's military started to put up barbed wire on the Belarus border to deter...

Comments / 0

Community Policy