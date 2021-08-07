Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injury in Sacramento Accident
A Major Injury Occurs in Accident Along Winding Way in Sacramento. A major injury occurred in a Sacramento motorcycle accident between Winding Bluff Lane and Macey Drive on August 4 at 7:41 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the incident, which happened along Winding Way, involved an SUV and a motorcycle that slid under a motor vehicle. People at the scene helped free the motorcyclist who was said to be critically injured. There is no record of where the injured motorcyclist was taken for medical care, nor was the nature of the injuries detailed. The CHP is investigating the accident to determine fault. There is no indication whether drugs or alcohol were involved.www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
