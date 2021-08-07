Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sacramento, CA

Motorcyclist Suffers Major Injury in Sacramento Accident

sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Major Injury Occurs in Accident Along Winding Way in Sacramento. A major injury occurred in a Sacramento motorcycle accident between Winding Bluff Lane and Macey Drive on August 4 at 7:41 p.m. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the incident, which happened along Winding Way, involved an SUV and a motorcycle that slid under a motor vehicle. People at the scene helped free the motorcyclist who was said to be critically injured. There is no record of where the injured motorcyclist was taken for medical care, nor was the nature of the injuries detailed. The CHP is investigating the accident to determine fault. There is no indication whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento, CA
Traffic
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Traffic
Sacramento, CA
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Head Injuries#Crush Injury#Paralysis#Tbi#Dot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related
Fairfield, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield, California: Four Vehicles Crash, Injuring at Least One

During the morning commute on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, a multi-car crash occurred east of Manuel Campos Parkway on westbound Interstate 80. Four vehicles were involved, and at least one person suffered injuries and was transported to Kaiser Permanente Medical Center in Vacaville, according to a spokesperson from the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The collision happened at approximately 7:20 a.m. In addition to the CHP, the scene was attended by Medic Ambulance personnel and the Fairfield Fire Department.
Chico, CAactionnewsnow.com

Motorcyclist killed Sunday night identified by Coroner's Office

CHICO, Calif. - The Butte County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the motorcyclist who died in a crash Sunday night. The Coroner’s Office said the motorcyclist was 37-year-old Thomas Phelan of Chico. Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Chico Police Department said officers attempted to pull Thomas over for license...
Temple, TXKWTX

Motorcyclist taken to local hospital with serious in injuries after crash

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries Monday afternoon following a crash in Temple. Officers responded to the accident at around 2:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Marlandwood Road. They determined the victim’s motorcycle crashed into another vehicle. The man, whose...
Folsom, CAPosted by
CBS Sacramento

Driver Struck, Killed After Getting Out Of Car After Crash On Highway 50 In Folsom

FOLSOM (CBS13) — A driver who apparently got out of their car after a crash on Highway 50 in Folsom has died after being struck by another car, officers say. The crash happened around 2:45 a.m. Thursday near Prairie City Road. California Highway Patrol says a driver appears to have crashed into the center divide along the westbound side of Highway 50. After getting out of their car, the driver was then struck by a car on the eastbound side. Officers say that driver has since died from their injuries. Investigators did not have any details on the other car that was involved. Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to call CHP.
Stockton, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatality Reported in Car Accident on Pershing Avenue in Stockton

The Stockton Police Department (Stockton PD) reported a recent fatal car accident near Rose Marie Lane and Pershing Avenue. Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 10:00 p.m. and involved two vehicles. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on Pershing Avenue and Rose Marie Lane. Details on what led up...
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fiery Traffic Accident Reported at Sacramento Intersection

Elkhorn Boulevard Intersection Site of Violent Traffic Accident. A violent traffic accident in Sacramento on August 8 ended up with one vehicle piled on top of the other. Then they caught on fire. The California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported the accident happened around 10:10 in the evening at the intersection of Elkhorn Boulevard and Butterball Way between a pickup and a sedan.
Del Norte County, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

McKinleyville Man Fatally Injured During Del Norte County Crash

McKinleyville Man Suffers Fatal Injuries During Del Norte County Crash. On Friday, August 6, 2021, a man from McKinleyville tragically lost his life during a Del Norte County crash. California Highway Patrol (CHP) reports that the incident involved two vehicles and occurred on a rural highway location in the afternoon. In addition to the fatally injured individual, three other people suffered serious injuries. At this time, Del Norte County Sheriff’s Office authorities are withholding the decedent’s identity.
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Elkhorn Boulevard in Sacramento

A two-vehicle collision occurred on eastbound Elkhorn Boulevard in Sacramento on August 2, west of Greenback Lane. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), it happened at about 8:22 in the morning hours. The crash involved a Toyota pickup and a white Toyota sedan. Neither vehicle was blocking the road, authorities said. An investigation into the incident is ongoing at the time of this report.
Redding, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fairfield Man Loses Life in Redding Area Collision

Fairfield Man Loses Life in Redding Area Collision. On Wednesday, August 4, 2021, one person tragically lost his life after being involved in a Redding area collision. The Shasta County Sheriff’s Office reported that the decedent was a resident of Fairfield, but are waiting to release his identity at this time. In addition to the decedent, one other individual suffered serious injuries as a result of this terrible accident. The cause of the collision remains under a California Highway Patrol (CHP) investigation at this time.
Napa, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Suspected Napa DUI Injures Two

A suspected Napa DUI car accident left one person with injuries on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The Napa Police Department (NPD) and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) both assisted with accident response, and officers report that the collision involved two vehicles and resulted in a DUI arrest. The injured individuals were expected to recover, and police investigations into the crash are ongoing.
Baxter County, ARKTLO

Old Joe man suffers serious injuries in single-vehicle accident

An Old Joe man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Baxter County Road 202. According to a report from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Randall Scott Beard was injured when his truck was east bound on CR 202, a gravel road. The truck entered an east-bound ditch, with the driver over correcting and entering the westbound ditch. The report says Beard then overcorrected again, crossed the road into the east-bound ditch before colliding with a tree head on.
Rancho Cordova, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rancho Cordova Injury Accident

Police Vehicle Involved in Mather Field Road Intersection Accident. An accident injury occurred in Rancho Cordova on August 5 following a three-vehicle crash that involved a sheriff’s vehicle. The collision occurred at the intersection of Mather Field Road and Rockingham Drive, close to Highway 50, at around 2:00 in the afternoon. One injured party had to be extricated by firemen with Metro Fire. That person was then transported to a nearby hospital with injuries.
Cumberland, MDWCBC Radio

Accident with injury at Mechanic and Howard Streets

On Thursday morning at 10:30 a.m. units from the Cumberland Police & Fire Departments responded to a motor vehicle crash at South Mechanic Street and Howard Street. Upon arrival, it was learned that the operator of a vehicle had driven under a tractor and trailer as it was making a right hand turn from Howard Street onto S. Mechanic Street.
American Canyon, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Woman Seriously Injured in American Canyon Pedestrian Accident

Woman Seriously Injured in American Canyon Pedestrian Accident. A woman suffered major injuries after being involved in an American Canyon pedestrian accident on Sunday, August 1, 2021. According to the American Canyon Police Department (ACPD), the accident happened in the morning on a local highway and involved a single vehicle in addition to a bicycle. Updates on the woman’s condition have not been reported, and the collision remains under official investigations at this time.
Turlock, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Accident on State Route 99 and Fulkerth Road in Turlock

A fatality was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) after a recent car crash on Highway 99 in the Turlock area. The traffic collision occurred on northbound State Route 99 at Fulkerth Road at approximately 3:00 p.m. Details on the Car Crash Fatality on Highway 99 in Turlock. According...
Sacramento, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Carmichael Intersection Accident Investigated for Possible Drunk Driving

El Camino Avenue Intersection Accident Results in Minor Injury. A two-vehicle intersection accident that may have involved a drunk driver occurred in Carmichael on August 8. A minor injury was reported in the collision, which happened around 10:22 a.m. at the intersection of El Camino Avenue and Gunn Road, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), and involved a Ford Windstar and Toyota Rav4. The accident blocked the intersection as Sacramento Metropolitan emergency responders arrived to assess injuries.
Merced, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Search for Hit and Run Driver Continues After Fatal Merced Crash

A woman who was injured in a recent hit and run pedestrian accident in the Merced area has died, according to an update by the California Highway Patrol (CHP). She has been identified by the Merced County Coroner’s Office as 23-year-old Lydia Arroyo of Merced. Details on the Fatal Hit...
Lake County, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Fatal Crashes in Lake County Last Weekend

Two accidents occurred on highways in Lake County on Saturday, July 31st. Sadly, both resulted in fatalities. An officer from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that a 51-year-old man from Hidden Valley Lake, William Wight, died in the first crash. The Clear Lake Area office of the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that the crash happened at around 8:37 a.m. Saturday morning. The crash location was south of Mirabel Road on Highway 29 in Middletown.
Modesto, CAsacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Pedestrian Crash Fatality Reported on McHenry Avenue in Modesto

Officials reported a pedestrian fatality after a hit and run accident on McHenry Avenue in Modesto on the night of Sunday, August 8, 2021. The pedestrian accident happened at approximately 9:00 p.m. just north of Leveland Lane, according to the Modesto Police Department (Modesto PD). Details on the Pedestrian Fatality...

Comments / 0

Community Policy