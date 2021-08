If you look at headlines, you'd think that the number one reason unemployed people turn down jobs is that they are getting massive unemployment payments. For example, Poll: 1.8 million Americans have turned down jobs due to unemployment benefits and 'The Rundown': Millions of Americans turned down jobs because of increased unemployment benefits. And this is definitely a problem. (Working, even for less than unemployment, leads to more options later, an increase in self-esteem, and other benefits.)