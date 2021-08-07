Motorcycle ride in Middletown to raise money for families

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – A charity motorcycle ride in Middletown is returning for its seventh year Saturday. The Highway to Help ride on Saturday, August 7 is organized by Atrium Medical Center employees. According to a release, the proceeds from the three-hour motorcycle ride benefit Adopt-A-Family during the holidays. Last year, organizers said money raised at the event helped dozens of families receive gifts and necessities they could not have otherwise afforded to buy.