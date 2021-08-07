Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mexico's Suit Against U.S. Gun Companies May Seek More Than A Court Win

By James Fredrick
iowapublicradio.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — Hit men from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel rolled into a swanky Mexico City neighborhood on the morning of June 26, 2020, planning to assassinate the capital's police chief. They carried three Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifles, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and 5.56mm caliber carbine, a Ruger 5.56mm caliber rifle and a Colt 5.56mm caliber carbine. After a terrifying shootout, two police officers and a civilian were killed, the police chief was wounded, and a drug cartel once again showed that it is armed like special forces.

www.iowapublicradio.org

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Zapata
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Smith Wesson#Mexican#American#Miroslava Breach#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
PoliticsMic

Mexico is suing U.S. gun manufacturers over firearms flowing across the border

Mexico's Foreign Ministry announced on Wednesday that it will be moving forward with a lawsuit in the U.S claiming that America's pathetically inadequate gun laws — and the manufacturers who benefit thereof — have resulted in a flood of guns flowing across the border. That, the Foreign Ministry says, has in turn fueled violence in Mexico.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Mexico’s lawsuit against gun makers faces a tough road

CNN — Normally, when the headlines blare about flows across the US-Mexico border, they concern desperate migrants and refugees heading north. But Mexico has now turned the tables and is seeking to halt the torrent of firearms heading south from the gun-toting United States to criminal gangs. The government is...
U.S. PoliticsArkansas Online

Mexico seeks revamp of U.S. deal

MEXICO CITY -- Frustrated by raging violence, the Mexican government is seeking to overhaul the Merida Initiative, a $3 billion U.S. aid program that's been the centerpiece of security cooperation between the two nations for more than a decade yet has failed to reduce bloodshed. Mexican officials say they have...
Politicstrust.org

Mexico sues several weapons manufacturers in U.S. court

Mexico City, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Mexican government on Wednesday presented a civil lawsuit against several weapons manufacturers in a U.S. court, alleging negligent business practices that caused damage in Mexico, according foreign ministry document seen by Reuters. The lawsuit alleges that units of Smith & Wesson; Barrett Firearms;...
Politicscapradio.org

Mexico Sues U.S. Gun-Makers For Contributing To Arms Trafficking Deaths

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Mexico is suing U.S. gun manufacturers over the flood of illicit guns in the country. The government wants compensation for the "massive damage" that this flow of illegal weapons has caused. Transcript. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. In all of Mexico, there is only...
Public Safetyazpm.org

Mexico sues U.S. gun manufacturers for negligence, fueling violence

VIEW LARGER Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard speaks at a press conference in this photo published March 28, 2019. Mexico filed a civil lawsuit against 11 U.S.-based gun manufacturers Wednesday, alleging that negligent practices have allowed the illegal flow of weapons across the border to drug cartels. It’s the first time the country has filed such a suit.
EconomySeattle Times

Mexico sues gun companies in U.S., accusing them of fueling violence

MEXICO CITY — For years, Mexican officials have complained that lax U.S. gun control was responsible for devastating bloodshed in Mexico. On Wednesday, they moved their campaign into U.S. courts, filing a lawsuit against 10 gun companies. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Massachusetts, was the first time that...
PoliticsPosted by
Axios

Mexico to sue U.S. gun makers over flow of weapons into the country

The Mexican government said it plans to sue a number of U.S.-based gun makers, alleging that the makers' loose controls allow for the weapons to be illegally trafficked into Mexico, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Mexican officials believe the flow from the U.S. has helped contribute to the...
Politicstexasstandard.org

Mexico Files Lawsuit Against Top American Gun Manufacturers In US Federal Court

The Mexican government is suing several leading gun manufacturers in the United States, alleging their business practices lead to weapons smuggling across the border, and deaths in Mexico. In the lawsuit, Mexico’s government alleges top manufacturers including Smith & Wesson, Colt and Glock know their practices facilitate arms trafficking. Mexico...
PoliticsPosted by
Upworthy

Mexico is suing U.S. gun manufacturers for causing 17,000 killings a year

The Mexican government sued several gun makers and distributors in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices are "actively facilitating the unlawful trafficking of their guns to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico." According to Reuters, the lawsuit names some of the biggest names in the industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.; Beretta U.S.A. Corp.; Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Glock Inc, and Interstate Arms, a Boston-area wholesaler that sells guns from all but one of the named manufacturers. The Mexican government alleges in the lawsuit that the defendants knew their business practices had encouraged illegal arms trafficking into Mexico.
PoliticsThe State

Georgia seeks dismissal of DOJ suit against voting law

Georgia asked a judge Wednesday to throw out a federal lawsuit against the state's new voting law, saying the case by the U.S. Department of Justice is based on "political posturing rather than a serious legal challenge." The motion to dismiss by Republican Attorney General Chris Carr said Georgia's voting...
PoliticsChicago Sun-Times

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, distributors, blaming them for violence there

The Mexican government is suing United States gun manufacturers and distributors in U.S. federal court, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices have unleashed tremendous bloodshed in Mexico. The unusual lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, targets some of the biggest names in the gun industry. Among those...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Mexico sues U.S. gun makers, eyes $10 billion in damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Mexico sued several gun makers in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, accusing them of reckless business practices that supply what it called a "torrent" of illegal arms to violent Mexican drug cartels, leading to thousands of deaths. The lawsuit alleges that units of...

Comments / 1

Community Policy