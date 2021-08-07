Mexico's Suit Against U.S. Gun Companies May Seek More Than A Court Win

The Mexican government sued several gun makers and distributors in a U.S. federal court on Wednesday, arguing that their negligent and illegal commercial practices are "actively facilitating the unlawful trafficking of their guns to drug cartels and other criminals in Mexico." According to Reuters, the lawsuit names some of the biggest names in the industry, including Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc.; Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Inc.; Beretta U.S.A. Corp.; Colt’s Manufacturing Company LLC, Glock Inc, and Interstate Arms, a Boston-area wholesaler that sells guns from all but one of the named manufacturers. The Mexican government alleges in the lawsuit that the defendants knew their business practices had encouraged illegal arms trafficking into Mexico.