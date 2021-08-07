Lotus Reinvents Itself With First New-Look Showroom
When you think of Bahrain, you likely think of Formula One races and the world's most exquisite exotics. The place is so well off and snazzy that McLaren's biggest investor hails from the country. It seems that Lotus has taken note of all the cash in this region and has thus decided to build its new showroom in the capital city of Manama, specifically in the exclusive Moda Mall shopping complex. In a place like that, you need to make an impression, and that's the goal here. Obviously, the newly unveiled Lotus Emira will be sold there, but future showrooms will also follow the Bahrain recipe in that they will all follow its look and feel.carbuzz.com
