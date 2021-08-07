Cancel
Hy-Vee dietitians hosting free, virtual events in August focused on children’s health

By Tammy Greunke
Fremont Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout the month of August, Hy-Vee’s team of registered dietitians will host free, virtual events focused on children’s health through a variety of children’s programming. Free events include virtual children’s cooking classes, store tours and live Q&A’s to provide customers with recipes and tips in preparation for going back to school.

