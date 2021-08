After several months of construction, the new Dollar Fresh store in Maquoketa will open its doors to the public at 7 a.m. Friday, Aug. 13, for its official grand opening. The more than 27,300-square-foot store will offer a full selection of grocery items, a bakery section with a selection of items, a dollar section, a Wall of Value, home meal offerings; 525 specialty products and 195 produce items; as well as a wine and spirits section. The store will carry footwear and Joe Fresh brand clothing. The Dollar Fresh store will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily, and will carry about 10,500 items.