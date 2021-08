SBA COVID EIDL Program Remains Available to Businesses and Non-Profits. In response to the continuation of COVID-19 and the Delta Variant, small business owners and non-profit organizations can still apply for the COVID-19 Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) for shortfalls in working capital. This 30-year term loan at a favorable interest rate (3.75% fixed for businesses and 2.75% fixed for nonprofits) has no pre-payment penalty or fees. There is also an 18-month moratorium on payments of principal and interest; interest does accrue during that period. This program is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on December 31, 2021. Learn more.