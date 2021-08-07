Soybean Management Field Days will include stop at Arlington farm

An Arlington farm will be featured in the 2021 Soybean Management Field Days. The 2021 Soybean Management Field Days is scheduled for Aug. 10-13 and will offer producers research-based information to improve their soybean profitability. The field days will address issues important to farmers in Nebraska and on an international level. Attendees will learn about the various Nebraska Soybean Board checkoff dollar research, marketing and education efforts.