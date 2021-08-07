UFC 265 play-by-play and live results

HOUSTON – MMA Junkie was on scene and reporting live from Saturday’s UFC 265 event, and you can join us for live play-by-play and official results.

UFC 265 took place at Toyota Center in Houston. The main card aired on pay-per-view following prelims on ESPN and early prelims on ESPN+.

In the main event, Derrick Lewis (25-8 MMA, 16-6 UFC) took on Ciryl Gane (10-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) for the interim heavyweight title. In the co-feature, former featherweight champion Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC) met Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC) at bantamweight.

Follow along with our round-by-round updates and official results.

Enjoy the fights, everyone.

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

Round 1 – Feints from both to start as they circle around the cage. Munoz presses forward with a jab, Simmons returns with a low kick. Munoz attempts a clinch but quickly abandons and they continue to circle around the cage offering quick jabs to find the range. Simmons lands a right hand. Munoz lands a nice right hand down the middle. Simmons returns with a two-punch combo a second later. Munoz lands a cracking outside leg kick. Simmons clips Munoz with a punch that knocks him off balance briefly without following up, allowing Munoz to return to the feet where they continue to exchange. Munoz lands a hard left hand, but Simmons doesn’t seem bothered. Moments later Simmons charges forward with a punch, but Munoz returns with a takedown, ending up in guard. He would attempt a guillotine with a few seconds remaining, but nothing would come of it. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Munhoz.

Round 2 – Right leg kick from Munoz. Both land leg kicks at the same time seconds later. Munoz attempts a takedown and completes it, ending up in half guard. Simmons tries to prevent Munhoz from advancing, but he quickly takes the back and begins looking for submissions. While Simmons defends, Munhoz briefly switches to punches before attempting a rear-naked choke that is pretty deep. Simmons rolls around to adjust and frees himself of the choke while Munoz still has his back. Munoz re-adjusts himself as well, and slaps on another rear-naked attempt, and this time he gets the tap.

Result: Johnny Munoz def. Jamey Simmons via submission (Rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 2:35

Records: Johnny Munoz (11-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC), Jamey Simmons (7-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Jeff Rexroad

Melissa Gatto vs. Victoria Leonardo

Round 1 – Touch of gloves and both exchange leg kicks in the center of the cage. Another exchange of kicks and both trade punches upstairs. Gatto initiates a clinch, pushing Leonardo against the fence. Gatto lands a couple of knees to the body and eventually drags Leonardo to the canvas, who switches positions to end up on top a second later. Gatto immediately begins attacking the arm, using it to transition to Leonardo’s back. From there, Gatto tries to find the rear-naked choke as Leonardo defends. Gatto throws a couple of punches to switch it up but continues to search for the submission. Leonardo stays patient and reverses into Gatto’s guard and begins trying to throw punches while Gatto keeps hold of an arm. Gatto attempts a triangle but Leonardo gets away from it. Gatto pushes off and the pair returns to the feet for a moment before engaging in another clinch. They jockey for position along the fence before separating with a few seconds remaining. A kick is offered by Leonardo right before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Gatto.

Round 2 – Leonardo comes kicking as Gatto returns with a punch of her own. The two circle around the cage, with Gatto landing a nice kick to the body as Leonardo tries to land a punch. Gatto lands a nice right hand in an exchange as she presses forward with Leonardo circling on the outside. Gatto lands a stinging punching combination. Leonardo offers a quick kick and a punch, but Gatto moves away. Inside leg kick from Gatto scores as Leonardo tries to land a couple of kicks of her own. Gatto lands a couple of hard punches, prompting a takedown attempt from Leonardo. Gatto defends it well and lands a hard strike after they separate. Leonardo attempts another takedown that is defended well by Gatto. A nice kick to the body from Leonardo lands, but Gatto returns with punches of her own. Gatto lands an outside kick and blocks one in return from Leonardo just before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Gatto.

Between rounds, the fight is called off due to an arm injury to Leonardo, awarding Gatto the victory via doctor’s stoppage.

Result: Melissa Gatto

def. Victoria Leonardo via TKO (doctor’s stoppage) – Round 2, 5:00

Records: Melissa Gatto (7-0-2 MMA, 1-0 UFC), Victoria Leonardo (8-4 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Women’s flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Anderson Dos Santos vs. Miles Johns

Round 1 – Touch of gloves to start and the two begin feeling each other out. dos Santos offers a kick that is blocked by Johns, who charges forward with two punches moments later. Johns lands a nice counter punch as dos Santos closes in. Dos Santos finds home for a couple of kicks, but Johns counters with a left. A few moments later, Johns lands a hard leg kick to knock dos Santos off his feet. A hard left straight lands for Johns as dos Santos continues to put on the forward pressure. Johns footwork allows an exit and he continued to land punches upstairs. Dos Santos continues to pressure forward, but Johns is content to work as he circles away. Johns then begins to lead after dos Santos takes a step back and lands a nice punch along the fence. Dos Santos goes back to putting the pressure on but eats a nice left hand from Johns, who moves light on his feet around the cage. Johns lands two nice kicks to the lead leg of dos Santos as the round comes to a close. MMA Junkie scores the round for Johns, 10-9.

Round 2 – Dos Santos meets Johns across the cage, pressuring forward. Johns lands a couple of hard punches while dos Santos wants him to continue to strike. As the two circle around the cage, Johns continues to find a home for counter punches upstairs but mixes in a nice one to the body too. A couple of moments later, Johns lands a nice punching combination to rock dos Santos, who attempts to clinch after. Johns maintains separation and lands a hard leg kick to knock his opponent off-balance. Dos Santos attempts to grab a hold of Johns again, but he’s too quick to escape. They both trade push kicks to the body as dos Santos continues to control the center. Dos Santos gets tired of leading and stands with his hands behind his back briefly, drawing boos from the crowd. Johns continues to circle on the outside, sticking with his game plan of landing hard punches and a nice kick to the lead leg of dos Santos. A head kick from dos Santos is blocked as Johns closes the distance along the fence. The round comes to a close after an exchange in the middle of the cage. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Johns.

Round 3 – The crowd is pumped for the start of the third as the pair touch gloves before striking. Johns finds home for a couple of punches, but dos Santos returns nicely. Dos Santos puts the pressure on hard as he tries to land, but Johns retaliates with a crushing punching combination of his own ending in a right hand that flattens dos Santos, earning the knockout without need for any more punches.

Result: Miles Johns def. Anderson dos Santos via knockout (punch) – Round 3, 1:16

Records: Anderson Dos Santos (21-9 MMA, 2-2 UFC), Miles Johns (12-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne

Round 1 – The two trade kicks to start. Kape lands a nice punching combination upstairs, but Osbourne doesn’t seem hurt. Kape circles on the outside while Osbourne presses forward. Another left hand from Kape finds the mark, but it doesn’t appear to hurt Osbourne. A kick is caught by Osbourne who briefly closes the distance, but Kape returns to his feet quickly and the pair reset. After a brief moment of inactivity from both, Kape lands a quick punching combination while Osbourne offers a quick kick of his own. Osbourne drops down for a takedown attempt but pops back up quickly as Kape was ready to sprawl. The two trade strikes in the center of the cage. Osbourne attempts a hard overhand right, but Kape ducks under and circles away. Kape charges forward with a punch but is met by a quick counter from Osbourne. Out of nowhere, Kape lands a flying knee as Osbourne ducks down, resulting in Osbourne falling to the canvas. Kape rushes in with follow-up punches as the referee also rushes in to call a stop to the action.

Result: Manel Kape def. Ode Osbourne via knockout (flying knee & punches) – Round 1, 4:44

Records: Manel Kape (16-6 MMA, 1-2 UFC), Ode Osbourne (9-4 MMA, 2-1 UFC)

Division: Flyweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

Round 1 – A touch of gloves and the action begins quickly as they trade punches upstairs. Penne attempts a kick that is caught by Kowalkiewicz. Penne invites her opponent to the canvas at Kowalkiewicz follows after a couple of kicks to the legs. Penne controls her opponent, reversing positions after returning to the feet briefly as she dragged Kowalkiewicz back to the mat. Kowalkiewicz lands a few strikes off her back as Penne tried to advance positions. Penne stands up and lunges forward with a hard right hand. Kowalkiewicz keeps her legs moving while trying to keep Penne from landing. Kowalkiewicz attempts a leg lock and a heel hook, but Penne defended well, ending on top briefly. Penne quickly transitioned into an armbar attempt while Kowalkiewicz used her feet to reposition. The scramble continues as Penne keeps with the armbar attempt. After rolling over one last time, Penne has the submission in deep, this time getting the tap from Kowalkiewicz.

Result: Jessica Penne def. Karolina Kowalkiewicz via submission (armbar) – Round 1, 4:32

Records: Karolina Kowalkiewicz (12-7 MMA, 5-7 UFC), Jessica Penne (14-5 MMA, 3-3 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Mike Beltran

Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Round 1 – A touch of gloves and Menifield closes in with a low kick to start as Herman counters with a punch. Menifield tries for a hard overhand right that misses. Herman lands a jab and Menifield answers with a low kick. Menifield catches Herman with a quick left hand and tries again for a hard overhand right. Herman lands a nice left jab as Menifield misses with a right in return. The two circle around the cage as the action slows, offering single punches. Menifield lands another low leg kick that spins Herman around. Herman tries his own leg kick but is met with one from his opponent. Seconds later, another low kick lands from Menifield, and Herman spins again as his leg begins to show damage. Menifield lands a nice punch upstairs, but Herman eats it. A low kick from Menifield is checked, but he lands a nice punch a moment later before the round expires. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Menifield.

Round 2 – Another touch of gloves and Herman charges forward with punches as Menifield ducks away. Herman eats a hard punch from Menifield as he pressures forward. A nice left from Menifield lands, followed by another. Herman jabs but is countered by a two-punch combo from Menifield. The two clash in the center and go to the mat briefly but return to the feet. Menifield presses Herman against the fence and begins unloading a series of punches as Herman covers up. Menifield was sensing a finish but it didn’t come. Herman returns to the center and continues to move forward, offering strikes of his own. Menifield continues to circle away, eventually finding the opening for a combination upstairs. A hard leg kick from Menifield lands as Herman punches. Menifield lands a right hand and continues to circle around the cage. Another low leg kick causes Herman to stumble as his leg is compromised. Herman catches Menifield with a punch as he charges in. Menifield lands another leg kick at the horn to sweep Herman off of his feet. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Menifield.

Round 3 – After the doctor took a look at Herman’s leg, the action continued. After a touch of gloves, Menifield gets a takedown and begins landing punches on top of Herman. Menifield transitions to side control and begins looking for a room to land strikes. He decides to return to his feet and the action resets. Herman is moving gingerly on his left leg and offers a pawing right hand as he circles along the fence. Menifield lands a nice uppercut. The action stalls as they circle around the cage. Herman attempts a combination but is dodged by Menifield. After another lull in the action, Menifield lands a kick. Fans grow restless, but Menifield lands a right hand. Herman attempts a left but is out of range. Along the fence, Menifield lands a punch, and another combination in the center moments later. Menifield swings wildly with a right hand that misses, and Herman begins to throw punches, catching Menifield with a nice one before the fight ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Menifield and the fight 30-27. The crowd didn’t enjoy the lack of action in the final frame but showed respect for both athletes for a hard fight.

Result: Alonzo Menifield def. Ed Herman via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Ed Herman (25-15 MMA, 13-11 UFC), Alonzo Menifield (11-2 MMA, 4-2 UFC)

Division: Middleweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Judging: Robert Alexander, Patrick Patlan, Joshua Ferraro

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Round 1 – The action begins without a touch of gloves and the pair begin moving around the cage, feeling each other out. Morales lands a left hand for the first clean strike of the bout. Rodriguez lands a nice punch as Morales charges forward. They exchange in the center of the cage, both fighters landing clean punches. Morales misses a low kick and Rodriguez taunts him for it. Morales lands a hard right as they circle around the cage. Rodriguez is light on his feet on the outside but eats a punch to the body from Morales and one upstairs. Morales continues to lead the striking exchanges and initiates a clinch with just under a minute remaining in the round, but nothing would come from it. Rodriguez throws a kick but doesn’t land clean. An exchange of punches that find the mark occurs before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Morales.

Round 2 – Rodriguez lands a nice right hand to start the round as Morales presses forward. Rodriguez throws a kick that is caught by Morales who uses it to take down his opponent. Nothing significant occurs on the mat before they return on the feet. Both ramp up the striking output, landing punches before clinching along the fence. Rodriguez looks for the trip takedown and eventually gets it, but Morales pops right back up to his feet. Rodriguez sticks with the clinch and brings his opponent to the canvas for a second again before Morales pops back up. Still undeterred, Rodriguez gets him down briefly a third time, but Morales returns to his feet again and fully separates this time. Back in the center of the cage, Rodriguez lands a nice combination. A hard exchange of punches moments later. Morales lands a nice right hand, but Rodriguez doesn’t appear hurt as he continued to bounce light on his feet. As Morales closes in, Rodriguez lands a nice combination of punches and the round comes to a close. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Rodriguez.

Round 3 – Rodriguez lands a left to get the final round started. Morales continues to control the center of the cage as they circle around and lands a right-hand punch. Both exchange in the center of the cage. Morales keeps the pressure high and lands another clean punch along the fence. Rodriguez charges forward with punches that land clean, and briefly attempts a clinch. Morales answers with punches of his own as Rodriguez stays in the pocket and clinches again before pushing off. Morales attempts a striking combination and finishes it with a takedown attempt that is stuffed by Rodriguez. The pair continue to move around the cage and exchange punches, but the crowd is still restless and begins to boo. Rodriguez lands a right kick that is answered by Morales with a punch. Rodriguez lands a hard right a moment later. They close the round out swinging wildly. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Morales, giving him the fight 29-28.

Result: Vince Morales def. Drako Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Vince Morales (10-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC), Drako Rodriguez (7-3 MMA, 0-2 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Jeff Rexroad

Judging: Kerry Hatley (30-27), Danny de Alejandro and Doug Crosby (29-28, giving rounds 1 and 3 to Morales)

Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green

Round 1 – The two touch gloves and begin moving about the cage. Fiziev opens with a right kick and continues to search for the mark with a few more. Green closes in with a nice left hand as Fiziev attempts a kick. The two exchange in the center, with Fiziev closing with a hard kick to the body. Green continues to stalk Fiziev, who is light on his feet circling around. Fiziev looks for a punching combination but Green is quick to shoulder roll and avoid damage. Fiziev kicks to the body again, and green returns with one of his own. Green lands a left hand as Fiziev looks to answer with a combination of his own. They exchange in the center, both men landing a clean strike. Fiziev returns to the body kick and Green offers a punch on the exit. Fiziev lands another kick to the body, but Green also lands his own moments later. Fiziev lands a nice short elbow after missing with a punch. The two exchange until the horn sounds. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Fiziev.

Round 2 – Another touch of gloves and they immediately begin exchanging strikes in the center. Another series of strikes from both seconds later as the action is fast in the early moments of the round. Fiziev charges forward with a right, but Green is quick on his feet and circles away. Fiziev kicks low and Green attempts to catch it, but cannot grab hold. Back to the center, Fiziev puts together hard striking combinations as Green continues to press forward. Fiziev continues to land a hard kick to the body and rushes in with a series of hard punches seconds later that appeared to hurt Green. Fiziev lands a very nice head kick moments later, but Green is able to answer with strikes of his own. Fiziev throws a pair of kicks that land and a punch upstairs. Green goes to the body with a punch before a quick clinch. Fiziev and Green stand in the center of the Octagon and trade punches as the crowd grows louder. Fiziev lands a kick to the body and Green returns one himself. Green lands a nice combination. They trade until the round ends. The crowd is loving the action in this fight. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Fiziev.

Round 3 – They touch gloves and get back to the action. Fiziev kicks low but misses. Green charges forward with a combination that lands. Fiziev kicks to the body but Green blocks it. Fiziev catches Green with a nice punch, but Green eats it and waves him on. Back in the center of the cage, they exchange hard strikes as the crowd grows even louder. Another exchange with Green landing a nice punch at the end. Green keeps pressuring and tries to draw action from Fiziev while landing one punch at a time before lowering his hands. Fiziev looks for a hard right that misses and Green counters nicely. Fiziev charges forward with a knee to the body along the fence. Fiziev lands a head kick but Green shakes it off and continues to throw strikes. Chants of “Bobby, Bobby,” begin as Green continues to force the action, but Fiziev is game. Green gets the better of another exchange and the crowd roars as the fight comes to a close. MMA Junkie scores the final round 10-9 for Green, but the fight 29-28 for Fiziev.

Result: Rafael Fiziev def. Bobby Green via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Records: Rafael Fiziev (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC), Bobby Green (27-12-1 MMA, 8-7-1 UFC)

Division: Lightweight

Broadcast: ESPN2/ESPN+

Referee: Jacob Montalvo

Judging: Chris Lee and Sal D’Amato (29-28, giving Fiziev rounds 1 and 2), Joshua Ferraro (30-27)

Casey Kenney vs. Song Yadong

Round 1 – The two touch gloves in the center and quickly exchange punches. Yadong lands a right hand. Kenney circles away and lands a kick moments later. Kenney presses forward and the two exchange punches along the fence. Both kick at the same time, but Yadong caught Kenney’s offering. Yadong charges forward with punches that miss and Kenney taunts. Yadong immediately threw a hard kick to the body. Kenney continues to press as they move around the cage as Yadong looks to land counter strikes. Kenney attempts a kick but is met with a couple of punches from Yadong. Kenney tries a few kicks that miss as Yadong moves away. Yadong attempts a kick but is knocked off his feet by a well-timed punch from Kenney. Yadong makes it back to his feet and looked to land a couple of punches. They continue to circle around the cage and exchange before the end of the round. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Yadong.

Round 2 – After a touch of gloves, they immediately get back to exchanging strikes. Kenney offers a kick to the body, but Yadong was ready for it. A hard exchange of punches moments later along the fence after a nice kick from Yadong lands. Kenney moves forward, looking for openings for kicks and punches. A right hand finds the mark from Kenny, and Yadong answers with a combination a moment later. Kenney goes to the high kick again, but Yadong prevents it from landing cleanly. Kenney shoots for a takedown that is stuffed. Yadong lands a left and puts together a trio of punches after. They exchange kicks and Yadong finds home for a clean punch shortly after. The round comes to a close with a clinch along the fence. MMA Junkie scores the second round 10-9 for Yadong.

Round 3 – Yadong comes out firing punches to start the third round. Kenney feints a takedown and the two exchange punches. Kenney lands a clean right hand as he presses forward, but Yadong answers with a combination of his own. Kenney kicks to the body and Yadong returns fire with punches upstairs. Another kick to the body lands for Kenney. Yadong dips down and eats a knee to the face, but smiles as Kenney circles away. Yadong lands a hard kick to the body moments after. They exchange punches upstairs before Kenney shoots for another takedown that is stopped. Kenney lands a nice left hand but Yadong answers with a kick to the body. After another exchange, Kenney shoots for a takedown but Yadong sprawls perfectly and they return to striking on the feet. Yadong lands a kick to the body and the striking begins to ramp up for both as the crowd starts to cheer. With less than 10 seconds remaining, Kenney gets a takedown and throws punches from the top until the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Yadong and the fight 30-27.

Result: Song Yadong def. Casey Kenney via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Records: Casey Kenney (16-4-1 MMA, 5-3 UFC), Song Yadong (17-5-1 MMA, 6-1-1 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Dan Miragliotta

Judging: Chris Lee (30-27), Sal D’Amato (29-28, scoring rounds 2 and 3 for Yadong), Kerry Hatley (28-29, scoring rounds 1 and 3 for Kenney

Angela Hill vs. Tecia Torres

Round 1 – Torres opens with a kick to the body as the two try to find the range. She lands another as Hill looks to land a punch. Torres lands a couple of punches upstairs. Hill catches a kick from Torres and uses it to get the fight to the ground. Torres worked her way back up to the feet and the clinch continues along the fence. The two fight for positioning but separate and return to striking. Torres lands a right as Hill closes in. A low kick from Torres is caught by Hill who returns with a punch. Torres lands two punches and attempts a takedown moments later, but Hill defended, and the two reset to the center. A spinning back fist from Torres doesn’t land. Torres charges forward with punches along the fence. As the round comes to a close, the two let the strikes fly. MMA Junkie scores the first round 10-9 for Torres.

Round 2 – Torres opens with a pair of kicks as Hill attempts to close in with punches. Torres goes low with a kick and Hill offers a punch in return. A kick is caught by Hill who lands a nice right hand after. A hard exchange of punches by both. Torres attempts a side kick, but Hill catches it. Torres lands a couple of punches. Hill initiates a clinch a moment later and presses Torres against the fence as she looks for a takedown. A knee to the body from Hill scores before the two separate. Torres attempts a spinning kick, but doesn’t get all of it. The two clinch and trade punches for a moment, getting a rise in cheers out of the crowd. Torres continues to find home for kicks as Hill tries to close the distance. Another exchange of punches. Torres charges forward with strikes ending in a spinning kick that Hill is able to slip under and use to get a takedown. The round ends with Hill on top. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Torres.

Round 3 – Torres opens again with a kick to the body. Hill returns fire with a kick upstairs, but Torres answers with a low kick. Hill clinches, pressing Torres against the fence, but nothing would come of it before they returned to the center of the cage. Hill lands a right hand and she moves forward. Torres shoots for a takedown but it is stopped by Hill. A spinning elbow from Torres misses and they trade punches after. Hill catches another kick momentarily and lands a punch. The two continue to move about the cage, exchanging punches and kicks. Another spinning attack misses from Torres and Hill clinches briefly. Hill lands a nice right hand in the center of the cage, and Torres responds with a punch of her own. With 15 seconds remaining, Torres completes a takedown and lands a few strikes on the ground before scrambling until the fight ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Torres, giving her the fight 30-27.

Result: Tecia Torres def. Angela Hill via unanimous decision (30-37, 30-27, 29-28)

Records: Angela Hill (13-10 MMA, 8-10 UFC), Tecia Torres (13-5 MMA, 10-5 UFC)

Division: Women’s strawweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Mike Beltran

Judging: Jeff Rexroad and Doug Crosby (30-27), Jacob Montalvo (29-28, scoring rounds 1 and 3 for Torres)

Michael Chiesa vs. Vicente Luque

Round 1 – The fight begins with a touch of gloves. Chiesa circles on the outside while they feel each other’s movements. Luque throws a low kick as Chiesa continues to circle away to his left. Chiesa lands a nice left and retreats before Luque can counter. Chiesa lands a two-punch combination that stings Luque and opens up a cut under his left eye. Luque catches Chiesa with a right hand that sends him to the canvas briefly, but Chiesa pops up. Moments later, Chiesa gets a big takedown and begins working to improve his position. He hunts for a rear-naked choke but Luque defends well. Chiesa doesn’t give up on it and Luque ends up reversing positions and immediately locks in a D’arce choke. Chiesa tries to escape, but couldn’t and was forced to tap.

Result: Vicente Luque def. Michael Chiesa via submission (D’arce choke) – Round 1, 3:25

Records: Michael Chiesa (17-5 MMA, 11-5 UFC) vs. Vicente Luque (21-7-1 MMA, 14-3 UFC)

Division:

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Kerry Hatley

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Round 1 – A touch of gloves and Munhoz opens with a spinning back kick to the body. Munhoz charges forward with punches as Aldo gets settled in. Munhoz misses with a wheel kick. Aldo lands a left jab and rips a combination to the body moments later. Munhoz spins another kick to the body but doesn’t quite land. he then switches to inside and outside leg kicks as Aldo remains close. A quick rising knee from Aldo finds the mark and digs a hook to the body a few seconds later. Chants of “Let’s go Aldo,” begin as the action slows, but he lands a hard punch to the body. Munhoz goes high with a kick, but Aldo defends. A nice left from Aldo finds the mark. Aldo charges forward with punches and Munhoz answers with his own. The round expires shortly after a spinning kick from Munhoz misses. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Aldo.

Round 2 – The second round starts with a hard exchange of punches as Munhoz presses forward. A step-in elbow from Munhoz misses but lands a shot to the body after. Aldo finds home for a combination, mixing punches to the body. A nice left hand from Munhoz finds the mark and he misses with a spinning kick afterward. Aldo lands a quick jab in the center of the cage, but Munhoz answers with a hard punch of his own shortly after. Inside kick from Munhoz lands, but Aldo was ready for it. Aldo rips another hard punch to the body, followed by an outside kick a few seconds later. The pair exchange punches in the center of the cage. Munhoz goes to the low kick again and Aldo returns with a body punch. Aldo lands a nice right hand after feinting a superman punch before the round comes to an end. MMA Junknie scores the round 10-9 for Aldo.

Round 3 – The fighters hug before the start of the third. Aldo unleashes a furious combination of punches that all landed and Munhoz initiates a clinch to slow him down. They reset to the center moments later where Munhoz attempted another spinning kick that did not find the mark. Aldo works behind a left jab as Munhoz’s offense slows. Aldo rips a pair of combinations that landed well. A hard leg kick from Aldo sends Munhoz down briefly but doesn’t appear hurt. A cut is opened up on Munhoz’s left eye. Aldo lands a hard right hand as Munhoz closes in and another outside leg kick after. Munhoz continues to press Aldo, but doesn’t offer any offense. Aldo rips another pair of combinations that land and get the crowd cheering before the round and the fight concludes. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 and the fight 30-27 for Aldo.

Result: Jose Aldo def. Pedro Munhoz via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Records: Jose Aldo (30-7 MMA, 12-6 UFC) vs. Pedro Munhoz (19-6 MMA, 9-6 UFC)

Division: Bantamweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Mike Beltran

Judging: Chris Lee, Sal D’Amato, Doug Crosby

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Round 1 – The main event starts with the two heavyweights feeling each other as the Houston crowd cheers for their hometown fighter. Lewis throws a head kick but falls off balance and Gane lands a right hand when he returns to his feet. Lewis throws another kick. Gane keeps Lewis on the outside, offering quick leg kicks. Lewis begins to stalk forward but doesn’t strike after dipping in. Gahe circles away and regains the center of the cage. More chants for Lewis begin pouring in from the crowd. Gane lands an outside leg kick. Lewis feints a right hand and Gane retreats. Lewis lands a low blow from a kick that causes a pause in the action. The action resumes moments later. Lewis charges forward with a punch but Gane avoids and grabs Lewis. After breaking free, Lewis charges forward again, but Gane is able to avoid his big punches. Gane lands another kick. Gane lands a right hand followed by a hard leg kick. Both men throw punches at the same time and both complain about an eye poke, but the referee did not halt the action and the round expired. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Gane.

Round 2 – They touch gloves in the center and Gane opens with low kicks. Bouncing around, light on his feet, Gane lands left jab. Lewis lands a kick moments after. The action lulls, but the crowd continues to chant for Lewis. As Gane throws a leg kick, Lewis times a punch well, forcing Gane to retreat and reset. Gane rushes in with an elbow and they clinch against the fence. Gane lands knees to the legs of Lewis and one to the body before they separate. Gane lands a right hand and Lewis counters with one of his own. Gane presses forward again to start a clinch against the fence. They trade strikes on the exit and Lewis takes the center of the cage. Lewis attempts a jumping kick that misses and Gane responds with a kick of his own before the round ends. MMA Junkie scores the round 10-9 for Gane.

Round 3 – A touch of gloves is followed by a kick from Lewis up the middle. Gane returns with an outside leg kick and then another. A right hand touches Lewis, and a left a moment later. Another outside kick from Gane as he circles around on the outside. Another outside kick from Gane. Lewis lands a kick upstairs, but Gane continues to move forward. The two clinch along the fence and Gane lands a knee to the body. Lewis tries to bring Gane to the mat quickly but is unsuccessful. Gane lands a hard series of strikes that causes Lewis to cover up. They clinch and Gane continues to pour on the strikes, perhaps sensing a finish. They’re slugging it out now, Lewis lands too, but gets hit with a punch that sends him down. Gane follows up with punches until the referee saw enough. Gane wins via TKO stoppage and the Toyota Center is silent.

Result: Ciryl Gane def. Derrick Lewis via TKO (punches) – Round 3, 4:11

Records: Derrick Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) vs. Ciryl Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC)

Division: Heavyweight

Broadcast: Pay-per-view

Referee: Dan Miragliotta