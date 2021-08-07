Dozens gather for motorcycle ride to support family of missing Fruitland boy

FRUITLAND, Idaho — On Friday, dozens of motorcycle riders arrived at Fruitland Community Park to pray that missing five-year-old Michael Vaughan will be found. “We put together a motorcycle ride tonight for awareness and support for the Michael Vaughan’s family. (He's) also known as "monkey". We are part of the motorcycle community, when tragedy strikes, when something heavy happens the motorcycle community comes together,” said Brooke Curtis, one of the organizers for the motorcycle ride.