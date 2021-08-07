Save 50 percent on Nomad’s MacBook and iPad cases

It’s time for another roundup of this week’s best deals. You may have already seen some of these if you’ve been keeping up with our deals coverage every day, but I’m sure there are some surprises in here. Before that, though, check out our newly-published Back to School gift guide. The beginning of August marks when many people who attend school realize how little time they actually have to prepare for the school year ahead. If that describes you or someone you know, I hope that our guide helps you. Otherwise, carry on to see what we’ve brought you this weekend.