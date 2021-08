Social media is helping spread the benefits of plain ‘ol simple, lemon water. Squeezing a fresh lemon into your water gives you much more than you bargain for. Not only does it help boost your immune system it helps fight off signs of aging and could even correct cellulite. The beauty industry is making it into lemonade, literally! But why not, lemons are natural detoxifiers which actually help rid the body of trapped fluids. And to boot, lemons are rich in bioflavonoids and Vitamin C.