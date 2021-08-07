Singapore Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s City Developments To Post Losses Amid China Woes, Covid-19 Lockdowns
City Developments—controlled by billionaire Kwek Leng Beng—said Friday the property developer will report further losses in the first half this year amid the lingering impact Covid-19 lockdowns and financial troubles at Chinese subsidiary Sincere Property Group. “Though signs of improvement are evident across the group’s business segments, the prolonged Covid-19...www.forbes.com
Comments / 0