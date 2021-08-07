Cancel
Real Estate

Singapore Billionaire Kwek Leng Beng’s City Developments To Post Losses Amid China Woes, Covid-19 Lockdowns

By Jonathan Burgos
Forbes
Forbes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

City Developments—controlled by billionaire Kwek Leng Beng—said Friday the property developer will report further losses in the first half this year amid the lingering impact Covid-19 lockdowns and financial troubles at Chinese subsidiary Sincere Property Group. “Though signs of improvement are evident across the group’s business segments, the prolonged Covid-19...

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

#Billionaires#City Developments#Chinese#Sincere Property Group#The Singapore Exchange#Millennium Copthorne#City Development#Undrawn Bank Facilities#Hong Leong Group
