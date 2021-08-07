Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Lawmaker says Taliban enter north Afghan provincial capital

By TAMEEM AKHGAR, KATHY GANNON
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fu83r_0bKjJAAw00
1 of 10

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Taliban fighters entered the capital of northern Afghanistan’s Jawzjan province Saturday, a provincial lawmaker said, after sweeping through nine of 10 districts in the province.

The government did not deny lawmaker Mohammad Karim Jawzjani’s claim that Taliban fighters had entered Sheberghan, but said the city had not fallen. If the city falls, it will be the second provincial capital in as many days to succumb to the Taliban. Several other of the country’s 34 provincial capitals are threatened.

On Friday, the Taliban took control of the southwestern Nimroz provincial capital of Zaranj, where the government says it is still battling insurgents inside the capital.

Sheberghan is particularly strategic because it is the stronghold of U.S-allied Uzbek warlord Rashid Dostum, whose militias are among those resurrected to aid the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces.

Heavy airstrikes were reported by residents of Sheberghan who also said the Taliban had freed prisoners from the city jail. They requested to remain anonymous fearing retaliation from both sides.

Taliban fighters have swept through large swathes of Afghanistan at surprising speed, initially taking districts, many in remote areas. In recent weeks they have laid siege to several provincial capitals across the country as the last U.S. and NATO troops leave the country. The U.S. Central Command says the withdrawal is more than 95% complete and will be finished by Aug. 31.

The U.S. Air Force continues to aid the Afghan air force’s bombing of Taliban targets in southern Helmand and Kandahar provinces as Afghan security forces try to prevent a Taliban takeover.

On Saturday, the U.S. and British embassies in Kabul repeated a warning to its citizens still there to leave “immediately” as the security situation deteriorated.

The U.S. Embassy in Kabul also issued a statement Saturday condemning the Taliban’ s military onslaught saying it was contrary to the insurgent group’s claim to support a negotiated peace settlement.

The statement called for an immediate end to fighting and a start to “negotiations to end the suffering of the Afghan people and pave the way for an inclusive political settlement that benefits all Afghans and ensures that Afghanistan does not again serve as a safe haven for terrorists.”

On Friday, Taliban fighters assassinated Dawa Khan Menapal, the chief of the Afghan government’s press operations for local and foreign media. It came just days after a coordinated attempt was made to kill acting defense chief Bismillah Khan Mohammadi in a posh and deeply secure neighborhood of the capital.

In a report to the U.N. Security Council on Friday the U.N. envoy for Afghanistan urged the council to demand the Taliban immediately stop attacking cities in their offensive to take more territory.

Deborah Lyons also called on the international community to urge both sides to stop fighting and negotiate to prevent a “catastrophe” in the war-torn country.

In Afghanistan’s Helmand and Kandahar provinces in the south of the country thousands of Afghans were displaced by the fighting and living in miserable conditions.

In Helmand’s provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, Afghanistan’s elite commando forces aided by regular troops were trying to dislodge the Taliban but with little success, said Nafeeza Faiez, a provincial council member. Taliban are in control of nine of the city’s 10 police districts.

Faiez said conditions for residents are desperate as they hunker down inside their homes, unable to get supplies or get to hospitals for treatment. Many of the public buildings have also been badly damaged in the fighting.

“People have no access to any service,” she said

More than half of Afghanistan’s 421 districts and district centers are now in Taliban hands. While many are in remote regions, some are extremely strategic, giving the Taliban control of lucrative border crossings with Iran, Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The insurgent force on Friday closed one of the country’s most lucrative borders with Pakistan at Spin Boldak in southeastern Afghanistan. The Taliban were protesting a demand from Pakistan that all Afghans crossing the border must have Afghan passports and Pakistani visas.

The group said Pakistan was implementing the demands of the Afghan government and demanded that previous procedures in which identities were rarely checked as people crossed the border be reinstituted.

Thousands of Afghans and Pakistanis cross the border daily and a steady stream of trucks passes through, bringing goods to land-locked Afghanistan from the Arabian Sea port city of Karachi in Pakistan.

Hundreds of people were waiting Saturday to pass through and more than 600 trucks, many loaded with perishable fresh foods, were backed up in both countries.

Islamabad’s relationship with Kabul has been troubled, with both sides accusing each other of harboring militants. Afghan Taliban leaders live in Pakistan and Kabul is bitterly critical of Pakistan for aiding them and treating their fighters in hospitals in Pakistan. Islamabad meanwhile charges that Kabul provides a safe haven to the Pakistani Taliban, a separate militant group that regularly stages attacks in Pakistan.

___

Gannon reported from Islamabad.

Comments / 1

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

526K+
Followers
295K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Kandahar#Afghans#Lawmaker#Ap#Uzbek#Nato#The U S Central Command#The U S Air Force#British#The U S Embassy#The U N Security Council#U N#Helmand#Pakistanis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsNewsweek

U.S. Warns Taliban That Taking Afghanistan by Force Will Make Them Global Pariahs

If the Taliban takes Afghanistan's capital by force it will make them global pariahs, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalizad warned on Tuesday, the Associated Press reported. Khalizad traveled to Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban holds a political office, to tell the group that there is no point in pursuing overall control of Afghanistan through a military takeover. He hopes this will discourage the Taliban from its fighting and persuade them to return to peace talks with the Afghan government as NATO forces finish withdrawing from the country.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Hundreds of Afghan troops surrender to Taliban near Kunduz

Hundreds of Afghan security forces on Wednesday surrendered to the Taliban near the northern city of Kunduz, which was seized by the militant group earlier this week. The Washington Post reports an entire Afghan army corps surrendered to the Taliban and handed over valuable equipment, including weapons and vehicles. Kunduz...
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Russia showcases new arms at drill near Afghan border

HARB-MAIDON TRAINING GROUND, Tajikistan (Reuters) - Soldiers from Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan used new Russian firearms, flamethrowers and surface-to-air missile launchers in military drills which concluded on Tuesday just 20 km (12 miles) from the Tajikistan-Afghanistan border. Moscow and its Central Asian ex-Soviet allies have held two separate sets of...
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

Afghan ambassador to US slams Biden for Taliban response

The Afghan ambassador to the US criticized the Biden administration for suggesting that lasting peace in her country is possible only through a political solution — amid warnings that the Taliban could seize Kabul in as little as a month as American troops withdraw. Ambassador Adela Raz told NewsNationNow that...
MilitaryVoice of America

Pentagon: US Airstrikes in Afghanistan 'Having an Effect' on Taliban

U.S. airstrikes are helping to blunt Taliban advances across Afghanistan, although Pentagon officials warn American air power alone will not be enough to push back the insurgent offensive. For weeks, the United States has been launching "over-the-horizon" strikes from its Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar and from its carrier...
MilitaryPosted by
AFP

Young Afghan general takes fight against Taliban to social media

As a string of Taliban victories show Afghan government forces in disarray, a young general is advancing his reputation on the battlefield and on social media. And as the insurgents flood social media with images of surrendering Afghan soldiers and snap selfies with locals, the young general is also using Twitter and Facebook as a slick PR tool in the fight against the hardline islamists.
Worlddallassun.com

Over 570 Taliban terrorists killed in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], August 9 (ANI/Sputnik): The Afghan government forces have eliminated over 570 terrorists of the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) in the past 24 hours, the defense ministry said on Monday. "579 Taliban terrorists were killed and 161 others were wounded as a result of ANDSF operations...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
The Hill

US calls for immediate release of Afghan officials held by Taliban

The United States is calling for the immediate release of Afghan officials who are being held by the Taliban. In a statement posted to Twitter, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul said it “strongly condemn the unlawful arrest of several members of the Afghan government, including both civilian leaders and officers of the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.”
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

Germany rejects calls for troops to return to Afghanistan

BERLIN, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Germany's defence minister rejected on Monday calls for its soldiers to return to Afghanistan after Taliban insurgents took Kunduz city where German troops were deployed for a decade. Germany had the second largest military contingent in Afghanistan after the United States, losing more troops in...
Militarywashingtonnewsday.com

According to the Pentagon, the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating as the Taliban take control of roads and crossings.

According to the Pentagon, the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating as the Taliban take control of roads and crossings. Security in Afghanistan is “deteriorating,” according to the Pentagon, as the Taliban continues to gain more territory. “We continue to keep a close eye on the situation in Afghanistan,” Pentagon spokesman...
U.S. Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

US urges citizens to immediately leave Afghanistan as Taliban intensifies attack

As the Taliban continues to make rapid gains in Afghanistan, the United States on Saturday asked its citizens to immediately leave the war-torn country. The US embassy in Kabul said in a statement that its ability to assist Americans in Afghanistan is extremely limited given the security conditions and reduced staffing in the wake of increasing violence and threat reports.
WorldPosted by
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Police headquarters falls to Taliban in southern Afghanistan

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban captured a police headquarters Thursday in a provincial capital in southern Afghanistan teetering toward being lost to the insurgents as suspected U.S. airstrikes pounded the area, an official said. Fighting raged in Lashkar Gah, one of Afghanistan's largest cities in the Taliban heartland...
WorldPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Taliban take Kandahar, Herat in major Afghanistan offensive

KABUL, Afghanistan — (AP) — The Taliban captured two major Afghan cities, the country's second- and third-largest after Kabul, and a strategic provincial capital on Thursday, further squeezing the embattled government just weeks before the end of the American military mission in Afghanistan. The seizure of Kandahar and Herat marks...

Comments / 1

Community Policy