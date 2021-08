(Undated) – Crawford Memorial Hospital and the CDC are again reminding the public that the COVID-19 vaccine remains one of the best weapons in the fight against the virus. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the vaccination protects against all known COVID-19 variants, including the Delta variant. The vaccination helps you to avoid severe illness, hospitalization, and death. The CDC report that unvaccinated individuals account for nearly all hospitalizations and deaths in the country. They say despite the current surge, deaths are down more than 70% from what we saw last summer, thanks, in part, to vaccinations. Learn more by checking out the link below.