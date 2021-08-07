Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gardening

August in the garden is go time for homegrown goodness

By Nan Sterman
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve had heat, humidity and surprise showers so far this summer. What happens this month sets the tone for our gardens for the rest of the year. Garden in the early hours and in the late afternoon. Take a siesta when the sun is highest in the sky. Wear sunscreen,...

www.sandiegouniontribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Garden#Irrigation System#Garden Plants#Summer Garden#Drip Irrigation#Aedes#Fruit Trees Water Citrus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
GardeningTelegraph

Gardening in August: What to plant and tidy in your garden this month

August offers the best of both worlds for gardeners nationwide: verdant salad leaves and tomatoes are ripe for the picking, along with early autumn fruit including blackberries, mulberries and plums. One day might offer scorching heat; while another you'll be reaching for the long-forgotten cardigan. Take a look at my guide below for some pointers on what to do in the garden this month. You'll be surprised at how much there is to be done.
Gardeningcachevalleydaily.com

Ask an Expert – August yard and garden checklist

The heat is on, and yards and gardens are trying to keep up with high temperatures and drought conditions. Consider these tips from the USU Extension Gardeners Almanac to help your garden succeed this month. Also included are links for further information. Beginning in early August, plant selected cool season...
Gardeningalabamagazette.com

Southern Gardening - Potpourri for August

Although the extreme heat has not been a factor this summer, the extreme humidity been a problem. Even early in the mornings, just working for 1/2 an hour sends one in the house dripping with perspiration. Remember if you are working out of doors for long periods of time, do drink plenty of water or Gatorade. One of the symptoms of getting overheated is feeling dizzy and no longer sweating. Also one can take a cool shower, and rest indoors.
Gardeningchinookobserver.com

WSU Master Gardener online workshops: August

On Tuesdays at noon, WSU Master Gardeners present weekly on-line free programs. No need to register, just pop in. Connection information — You must have a zoom account+sign up for one at zoom.us — then join from PC, Mac, Linux, iOS, or Android from this link: https://wsu.Zoom.us/j/7756056320. Meeting ID: 775...
GardeningWorthington Daily Globe

Health Fusion: Container gardening for good health

I am fascinated by the amount of research that exists about the health benefits of nature. The University of Minnesota Bakken Center for Spirituality and Healing's website cites a lot of peer-reviewed research from a variety of reputable institutions. They note that even a plant in an office can help reduce stress and anxiety.
Clay County, FLFlorida Times-Union

Garden Help: Things to do around the yard in August

August is one of the toughest months for the garden as heat hits its peak for the year, rain can be overwhelming and insects and diseases are everywhere. However, it will be fall before we know it, so August is a good time to plan, and even plant a bit, to get ready for cooler days ahead. Here are some tips to get your garden through August so you can have a productive fall.
Gardeningsunset.com

Your August Garden Checklist

Yes, it’s hot. Yes, your garden needs more help than ever. Here’s what to do in your backyard no matter where you are in the West. Ah, gardening in August. It’s so hot that garden work can be what my daughter likes to call a pain in the “bee-you-tee-tee.” Plants might be suffering due to high temperatures, and whiteflies are on the attack. (Spoiler: We can help with both problems.) On the bright side, you might have a plethora of tomatoes—hooray!—and we have a tip on how to save them for later. Herbs can be dried, too! Keep reading for pointers on how and when to harvest your bounty—and about what to do if you’ve got too much of a good thing,
Gardeningcarymagazine.com

Garden Adventurer: August Lilies

When there is a need for foliage plants with visual elegance to doll up semi-shady spots in the landscape, gardeners often turn to hostas. They are durable summertime performers that can be counted on for lasting visual interest with their various textures and subtle hues. However, starting in August, something...
GardeningHawaii Tribune-Herald

Tropical Gardening: August is a blooming treat with flowering trees

Summer is a great time to enjoy Hawaii’s flowering trees like the Royal Poinciana, Tabebuia species, Cassia Shower trees, Narra and many more. Speaking of Narra, this beautiful yellow flowering tree from tropical Asia is rare but should be planted more. There is a beautiful specimen at Hale Anuhea in South Kona and another in the Lanihau shopping center by the old Bank of Hawaii site. The Royal Poinciana, Delonix regia usually has flowers of crimson red to burnt orange. A rare form with yellow flowers is also available at some nurseries.
thespruce.com

Why the Hoverfly Is Good for Your Garden

With their black-and-yellow coloring and striped abdomen, hoverflies might look like bees or wasps at first sight but because they are flies, they don’t sting. Not only are hoverflies harmless, they are highly beneficial insects whose larvae provide natural insect control by feeding on aphids and other small insects. Adult hoverflies also play a significant role in crop pollination.
Urbana, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Invite Good Insects Into The Garden To Battle Pests

URBANA - Not all the insects in the garden are pests. Fewer than 1% of all insects are considered pests. The vast majority are beneficial or benign. "While most people are aware of the benefits of bees and other pollinators, a lot of other types of insects are beneficial in our gardens by helping control pest insect populations," says Ken Johnson , University of Illinois Extension horticulture educator. "If you have beneficial insects, you may not need to do anything else to manage your pests. Continue Reading
Tillamook, ORnorthcoastcitizen.com

Gardening Matters: Fireproofing the August garden

I do enjoy the gardens in August, but for reasons that are different from the rest of the year. By August, the heavy-lifting in the garden is done and there are no more big projects to tackle. New plants are in and doing well, and the plants that needed to be moved were moved in the Spring. I certainly don’t want to be moving anything now when the weather is so hot and dry. That would only guarantee more watering until the plants were established.
Gardeningupr.org

Preparing For July And August In Your Garden

Prepare yourself for a bit more heat in July and August, which are often Utah's hottest months. My garden made it through June quite well, and I had to do some extra hand watering to supplement the more programmed watering schedule I use. My lettuce survived nicely, but my spinach...
Gardeningtribuneledgernews.com

GARDENING WITH THE MASTERS: Tips for beating the August heat in the landscape

♦ Take root cuttings of woody shrubs and evergreens (such as azaleas, holly, and hydrangeas) to propagate. ♦ Powdery mildew diseases attack a great many ornamentals, most often in late summer when the days are warm, and nights are cool. Some mildews, particularly those on roses, apples, and cherries, also are increased by high humidity. Prevention by proper cultural techniques is the first defense. Grow resistant varieties; space and prune plants to improve air flow and reduce shading; water early in the day and at the base rather than on leaves; and reduce nitrogen applications to avoid excessive, late-season growth.
GardeningFulton Sun

Time to thin out your garden

Probably one of the most difficult chores in the garden is thinning the seedlings and therefore it is the most often neglected task. If you are like me, you hate to destroy anything good growing in the garden but I have found the results worth the heart wrenching experience. Thinning...
Seffner, FLospreyobserver.com

Get The Dirt: Good Time To Create A Rain Garden

It’s that time of year again where we are generally fortunate to receive rain frequently. If you are looking for a way to capture rainfall when it arrives, consider creating a rain garden in a low area in your landscape or at the bottom of a downspout where water puddles. The purpose of a rain garden is to capture stormwater runoff from impervious surfaces (roofs, driveways, sidewalks) and allow the captured runoff water to percolate through the soil.
Gardeningthevillagerny.com

Garden Girl: Astonishing August!

The best of summertime is now upon us and August arrives in high style. The weather is suddenly perfect after a really rainy July. Thankfully the gardens have been taking care of themselves because for a week or two or more it was impossible to garden at all. Also the bugs and humidity have previously been atrocious. But now we have astounding August. The skies are an azure blue with only passing fluffy non-threatening clouds; the kind of clouds that enhance the beauty of a crystalline clear day. The magic happens when we are not looking, then all of a sudden new things are blooming everywhere! Most noticeable still are the multitude of different types of Lilies and Daylilies. It’s a nonstop display of different sizes, shapes, colours and styles. The summertime party is not nearly over as some folks seem to like to preach. It’s human nature to give up the ghost too soon. We are really only half way though summer barely. But the garden arena is another story for the naysayers. Many perennial plants are happening now and more and more are on the way! All of the different kinds of hydrangeas are blooming and some are just now beginning to fill out with their lush canopies of giant sized panicle blossoms. Some are small shrubs, (blues and pinks are the large leafed types),some are larger shrubs, (generally small leafed types), some are tree forms and many are now standardized, meaning a single trunked tree with large panicle shaped flowers. They have become increasingly popular over the last decade or so, with all sorts of variations. They generally start out a limey green, then turn to white, then sometimes gradually change to a pinkish or a reddish shade in the fall, then to brown. Their flowers are often used in flower arrangements and can be dried for wreath making or dry bouquets. In the back of a garden or in the outer borders they make a lovely backdrop for all of the other varieties of garden and wildflower plants. Favorites now are the tall Tigerlilies, in a perfect shade of clear orange that is complementary to the blue August sky. The orange flowers of Lanciflolium ‘Splendens’ are marked with dark maroon polka dots all over the re-curved intricate petals. Black-beauties are another Turkscap type Lily that are a reddish-burgundy, white edged, green throated Lily that is a brilliant breathtaking sensation to behold. Lingering around the gardens are plenty of Daylilies in shades of apricot, clear crisp yellow, deep reds, oranges and a few frilly pinks. The monardas are still showy with fragrant puffy flowers in scarlet-red and purplish red, and they attract an array of butterflies, bees, hummingbirds and hummingbird moths, which are always a thrill to see. Happily we also see honey bees returning to the garden this summer on the Hosta flowers. Last summer we did not see any here. They seem to be attracted to the clover in the yard too. Waterlilies are still on display daily and the frogs are still croaking away. A tall native showy really good plant blooming now is the famous Joe Pye weed, or Eupatorium. It has a nice pale purple colour that calms down the brighter flowers and looks great next to the Monardas and the waning tall Oriental-Trumpet lilies. As they bloom their way up to the tippy top of their stems they seem to almost be saying goodbye, looking like a big single last huge lonely star. But fear not, August is still a full summertime season unto itself. There is still so much more to look forward to. Let’s drag it out by enjoying every single moment of amazing astonishing awesome August. ‘It’s not over until it’s over.’ “Deep summer is when laziness finds respectability.” ~ Sam Keen.

Comments / 0

Community Policy