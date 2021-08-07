Cancel
Agriculture

Midwest sheep and goat market report for the week of August 7th

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the week ending August 7th the Midwest sheep and goat market was mixed, but had a higher undertone on both slaughter lambs and goats. Cull ewes, nannies and bucks for the most part also saw a small uptick this week. This slight bump comes after about 3 weeks of gradual decline across the entire market. There is still concern that we are approaching a cliff with the almost record high prices we have seen up to this point. However the market seems more content to make smaller more gentle moves higher and lower. This helps to point to a strong underlying market and not a one event bump in the trade. There are still seasonals at play and late summer early fall is typically a time for the lamb and goat market to move lower. The ethnic market could be starting to help add a little premium to the market again as Islamic new year is August 9-10. So next week could be the tell tell sign if this week’s bump was premium or if we are again probing near lows in the current market.

