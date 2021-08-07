Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

3 Top Reopening Stocks to Buy Right Now

By John Ballard, Jennifer Saibil, and Parkev Tatevosian
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • One company is seeing blistering sales growth for outdoorsy gear, like coolers and mugs.
  • A top entertainment stock is positioned to experience growing demand from tourism.
  • Finally, a leading travel company is already seeing higher sales than pre-pandemic levels.

While COVID-19 cases have seen a resurgence in recent weeks, social restrictions have eased across several states over the last year. Just as the pandemic caused a sales boom for companies that provide digital services, the reopening could drive equally strong near-term demand for certain consumer discretionary companies that experienced a sales collapse in 2020.

Which stocks should you buy? We asked a team of Motley Fool contributors for their best reopening picks. Here's why they chose Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI), Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), and Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKEgo_0bKjI3Bj00
Image source: Getty Images.

A promising small-cap growth stock

John Ballard (Yeti Holdings): Amazon recently released some shopping data showing booming sales for luggage and rising demand for teeth-whitening toothpaste, which is quite revealing of how eager people are to return to normal routines.

The growing desire for travel spells booming demand for Yeti's premium coolers, backpacks, thermal mugs, and other outdoor essentials. Sales accelerated for the second straight quarter through Q2, driven by a 69% increase in drinkware products and a 23% increase in coolers and equipment.

The stock is up 50% year to date, but management's guidance suggest more upside could be in store. Management now expects full-year sales to grow between 26% to 28% over 2020, with adjusted profits growing slightly faster.

Yeti has garnered itself a niche brand in a consumer goods category that is ripe for explosive growth in the near term as people plan trips and outdoor activities. What's really attractive about the stock is that it trades at a fairly reasonable price-to-earnings to growth (PEG) ratio of 1.66 relative to analysts' long-term growth expectations, which makes it an attractive reopening stock to buy right now.

Waiting to start the party at the House of Mouse

Jennifer Saibil (Walt Disney): Badly beaten by pandemic closures, Disney remains one of the most powerful entertainment companies in the world, and it has managed to stay profitable while sales have decreased. Streaming has been a big part of that, and Disney's vast content library lends itself to success in many areas.

It's unique in that it's a top company whose struggles haven't ceased as the economy has started to recover in the U.S., like others who weathered the hard times. Many great companies that suffered during the pandemic, such as Nike and Coca-Cola, are on the rebound and posting dramatic sales increases as compared with pandemic lows, and even overtaking 2019 levels.

That's because Disney is reliant on tourism for what was once its largest segment, parks and experiences. These have been closed or operating at limited capacity since the pandemic started, now for over a year, with no clear end date. There have been some positive developments in parks progress, such as the opening of Disneyland in May and the Shanghai park operating at or above 2019 levels in the second quarter. At Disney World, spending per guest increased by double-digits year over year in Q2. The company has also been adding new rides to parks in anticipation of welcoming back guests. But after two quarters of losses, Disney has already posted two quarters of profits, even as sales still decreased year over year in the first and second quarters.

Some of that comes from the excellent performance of Disney+, and all of its streaming sites. Disney+ added more than 100 million subscribers in less than a year and a half of operations, and the company expects that to grow to up to 260 million by 2024. Hulu and ESPN+ were winners as well during the pandemic, and Disney reorganized to get the most of its unmatched content library. But parks are still weighing on the top line, and when the economy truly reopens, sales should skyrocket.

Despite sales decreases, the stock price has rebounded, gaining nearly 50% over the past year. Investors are confident in the entertainment king's chances for future success. Disney stock has returned 360% over the past 10 years, and between its parks and experiences, streaming, and other businesses, investors should expect more gains.

This travel stock is ready to stretch its legs

Parkev Tatevosian (Airbnb): With a popular business model that offers more selection to travelers than hotels in both destination and type, Airbnb has a competitive advantage that is difficult to overcome. For instance, on Airbnb you can book a room inside a host's apartment in an urban city or reserve an entire beachfront home.

Airbnb's revenue crashed at the onset of the pandemic as travel nearly came to a halt. Economies were shutting down worldwide, and people were hesitant to get on a plane with other passengers. Thankfully, over 4 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered worldwide, allowing governments to ease lockdowns. Airbnb stands to benefit from the pent-up demand.

In its most recent quarter, Airbnb reported revenue that has surpassed levels before the pandemic. Moreover, unearned fees, essentially nights booked but not yet experienced, surged 44% from the same quarter last year. Keep in mind that while economies are reopening, many international restrictions have yet to be removed, making Airbnb's sales recovery all the more impressive. As more COVID-19 vaccines are administered and people have more freedom to travel, Airbnb should continue to expand.

The company is still in the beginning stages of expansion. The hotel and resort industry worldwide is estimated to be worth $1.21 trillion in 2019. By comparison, Airbnb generated a paltry $10.3 billion in bookings in its most recent quarter. Moreover, one of the pandemic trends that's likely to remain in the aftermath of the crisis is expanded remote working opportunities. People working from home will no longer be tied to a single location, freeing them up to travel more than before.

Airbnb has a business model with a competitive advantage and a long runway for growth, which could deliver strong gains for investors in this reopening stock.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
117K+
Followers
55K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motley Fool#Yeti Holdings#Yeti Rrb#Abnb#The House Of Mouse#Nike#Coca Cola#Disney World#Disney#Hulu#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Airbnb
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

If I Could Buy Only 1 Stock, This Would Be It

﻿This company has a history of developing game-changing business practices. It is also known for going in a whole new direction to exploit changes in the business landscape. That’s a hallmark of a fantastic investment for the long haul. There are a handful of stocks that I would consider essential...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

This Top Tech Stock Could Make You Richer

Cloudflare helps its clients accelerate and secure their applications and networks, addressing a $100 billion market opportunity in the near term. Cloudflare's cloud agnostic platform is gaining traction with customers, and the company's scale has made it a valuable partner to internet service providers. This stock could double (or more)...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Could Turn $200,000 Into $1,000,000 in 10 Years

Abbott Laboratories has a diversified business that supports its most important growth driver: medical devices. Match Group is the runaway leader in the online dating market. A lot has changed in the past 10 years. In 2011, the U.S. was still recovering from the 2008 financial crisis, and no one had witnessed a deadly pandemic in several decades. Unless you have a crystal ball, it's hard to predict exactly how the next 10 years will develop. But for investors, one thing is for certain: Great businesses will keep beating the market.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Microvast, AMC, Moderna, Clover Health, Pfizer, And More — Stocks Buzzing On WallStreetBets Today

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) remains the most-discussed stock on Reddit’s r/WallStreetBets forum as of Tuesday night, while AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Clover Health Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) are also seeing high interest. What Happened: Lithium-ion battery maker Microvast is seeing the highest interest on the forum...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks to Buy Near All-Time Highs

Innovative Industrial Properties currently owns properties in roughly half of the states that have legalized medical cannabis. Intuitive Surgical is tapping only a fraction of the potential market for robotic surgical systems. Nvidia's long-term growth drivers include gaming and artificial intelligence. Buy low and sell high. You've no doubt heard...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy This Supercharged Growth Stock

E-commerce is a massive industry, and it should only get bigger in the years ahead. Etsy’s unique business model has brought millions of buyers and sellers to its marketplace. Etsy has delivered impressive financial results in recent years, powered by an expanding take rate. Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) recently announced second-quarter earnings...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into Over $500,000

Baidu initially generated impressive gains, but its growth has decelerated over the past five years. Shopify continues to fire on all cylinders as its disrupts Amazon’s centralized approach to e-commerce. Nvidia remains a promising long-term play on the growth of the AI, data center, and gaming markets. The legendary investor...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Upgraded Stocks to Buy for August

Even as the market hits new highs, the delta variant has some investors nervous, which is why you should only invest in stocks that have the best chance for success. Our proprietary POWR Ratings provides those stocks in the form of Strong Buy ratings. Apache Corporation (NASDAQ:APA), Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), and Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) are three recently upgraded Strong Buy stocks worth a look.The POWR Ratings have been updated, making it quite clear there are plenty of buying opportunities. Take a look at the latest POWR Ratings upgrades for yourself, and you will find at least a couple of stocks worth adding to your portfolio.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy Now

Alphabet’s Google is the gateway to the internet, and MercadoLibre is democratizing commerce in Latin America. These companies should benefit as trends like digital advertising and online shopping continue to gain momentum. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) recently reported strong second-quarter earnings, beating Wall Street's expectations in both cases....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Buffett Stocks That'll Make You Richer in August (and Beyond)

Since 1965, Warren Buffett has overseen a nearly 3,400,000% gain in Berkshire Hathaway's stock. These companies possess the competitive edge that Buffett looks for when purchasing a stock for the long haul. When Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A)(NYSE:BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett speaks, Wall Street and investors listen intently. That's because the Oracle...
Stocksinvesting.com

Got $500? 2 of the Best Canadian Stocks to Buy Now!

Whenever you’re trying to decide which Canadian stocks are the best to buy now, there are always the perennial favourites to consider. These are stocks that are so high-quality almost every Canadian should have them in their portfolio. These are businesses that will continue to grow for the long term and are hardly ever on sale. So, when these Canadian stocks are trading at a discount, they are always some of the best to buy.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Slipping Today

Bank of America analyst Geoff Meacham stated that Moderna's shares are priced at a "ridiculous" level. Moderna's market cap is now greater than those of several other drugmakers generating higher revenue. The key for Moderna to continue its success will be to secure supply deals for 2022 and beyond. What...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons to Buy Teladoc Health Stock in August

Teladoc's growth prospects remain strong even with some slowing following the tremendous performance last year. The company has distinct and solid competitive advantages despite new rivals entering the market. With shares down nearly 50%, Teladoc's valuation appears to be attractive in light of its growth prospects. It might be easy...
investing.com

Got $2,000? Buy and Hold These 2 Market-Beating Stocks

Even as the major stock indices hover near their all-time highs, fears of a stock market correction continue to grow. Risks from a spike in COVID-19 cases and potential tax increases have spooked investors and analysts. But against this backdrop, it could be worth buying and holding market-beating stock Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) and Oracle (ORCL). Given these companies’ solid fundamentals, we think these stocks could generate substantial returns. Let’s discuss.Brushing aside an uncomfortable July inflation report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit a record 35,501.16 high yesterday and closed the session at 35,484.97, gaining 0.6%. The S&P 500 also hit its all-time high of 4,449.44 and closed the session 0.2% higher than its 4,447.70 prior close. Although the consumer price index rose 5.4% year-over-year in July, the increase in core inflation was lower than expected.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks to Buy in August

Established technology companies tend to create lots of free cash flow. As the need to invest for growth declines, these companies can begin to pay dividends to their shareholders. These companies offer a combination of dividends and continued growth -- even if the underlying businesses are maturing. Big technology names...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Could Robinhood Stock Help You Retire a Millionaire?

Robinhood has brought a new generation of retail investors into the fold. Its rising popularity has driven massive revenue growth. It's worth understanding how payment for order flow works before initiating a position in the stock. Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) has introduced stock trading to a new generation. As of March...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

These stocks have the potential to completely change their respective industries. Contrary to what you might have heard or believe, investing in the stock market isn't hard. Rather, the difficult aspect of investing has to do with being patient and letting your investment thesis play out over time. Allowing your initial investment to compound many times over is what can turn a nice unrealized gain into a life-altering amount of money.

Comments / 0

Community Policy