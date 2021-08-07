Cancel
Death's Door review: A perfect blend of charm and challenge

By Max Freeman-Mills
Pocket-lint.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Pocket-lint) - It's telling that even all these years later, the original top-down Legend of Zelda games are still dominant influences on superb modern titles - a case in point being Death's Door, which makes no bones about being an acolyte of Nintendo's super-franchise. If you're going to be influenced,...

Video GamesGame Informer Online

Stardew Valley And Death's Door: Listening To Games That Take Their Jobs Seriously

I write for Game Informer. It’s a simple sentence, but I’m still wrapping my brain around it. Go back a few years and I would have laughed in your face if you had told me, sitting in my cubicle plastered with video game posters, this is where I would be today. Fittingly, it’s a video game that is helping me get used to my new position, the same way it was a video game that helped me start the journey towards it.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

The Ascent Review: Leave Your Cyberpunk Fantasies At The Door

In The Ascent, you enter the world of Veles and soon realise that you are nothing more than a stain on this planet’s surface, made to work to the bone for little reward or even recognition. This is not some cyberpunk fantasy tale of starting at the bottom then quickly becoming the leader of the free world. You’re a pawn, and that’s all you’ll ever be.
Video GamesWashington Post

‘Death’s Door’: A clever and fun Zelda homage

When a creative work bears an obvious resemblance to a well-known predecessor it runs the risk of being labeled derivative. However, if the work in question stirs us we often consider it a love letter to its inspirational sources. Happily, “Death’s Door,” the new action adventure game about a hard-working, soul-reaping crow is very much a love letter to the old Zelda games. Its mechanics are satisfying in a chip-off-the-old block way, its visuals are a delight and its story line is touched with assured, easygoing humor. Such qualities are even more impressive when you find out that “Death’s Door” is the product of a two-person collaboration, Mark Foster and David Fenn.
Video GamesPaste Magazine

Death's Door Urges Us to Accept Death with Dignity

We don’t all get to go gracefully, but Death’s Door advises us to embrace the end as thoroughly as we can. We’re all going to die, and we’re all just going to have to accept that. It’s something everybody eventually has to come to terms with, both on a larger, cosmic level, and then personally, directly, once death squarely has us in its sights. That second step can come over a period of years, as age or disease slowly weakens us, or in the split-second before the unexpected takes us out. Sometimes it doesn’t come at all, and in an instant we go from living our mundane lives to having no life at all. Would you rather know when you’re going to die far enough in advance to get your affairs in order, even if that requires living in pain for an extended period of time, or just have it all come to a sudden, unexpected end? If science somehow “cured” age and disease, would you prolong your life as long as you possibly could, or just let nature run its course? Death’s Door prompts these questions, and more, during a quest that evokes some of the classic adventure games of the ‘80s and ‘90s.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Death's Door Devs: 'Our Wildest Expectations Have Been Met'

Death's Door launched last month and blew away everyone's expectations - including ours. It's a brilliant marriage of games such as Zelda and Dark Souls, and has captured the hearts of many players around the world. But according to the team, the game's success is something they only ever dreamed as being their "wildest expectations".
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Hands On: Halo Infinite's Multiplayer Feels Like The Perfect Blend Of New And Old

There was a lot riding on the Halo Infinite Technical Preview. Despite it only being a taste of what’s to come, first impressions count, and it was one the game scarpered in its gameplay reveal last year. Playing the game for the first time has to feel right, and capture the magic that many felt had been missing from Halo 4 and 5. Within the first few seconds of the first match we played, it was clear things are on the right track, as 343 Industries seems to be building a Halo game from everything the fanbase enjoys.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Death’s Door “Zen” Achievement Guide – All Shrine Locations

The hit action-adventure title Death’s Door, which was recently released for the Xbox One, really makes you work for the full 1000 Gamerscore. In order to get this completion, you’ll need to 100% the game, including collecting every collectible and maxing out your character upgrades, complete numerous missable and miscellaneous tasks throughout your adventure, and maybe worst of all, complete the game using just an umbrella as your weapon. This guide, however, will focus on the collectibles, particularly all 16 shrine locations needed to get the “Zen” achievement in Death’s Door.
Video GamesDigital Trends

All weapon locations in Death’s Door

In the charmingly dark world of Death’s Door, you take on the role of a crow just trying to do their job. That job, as it turns out, just so happens to be collecting souls and escorting them to the afterlife, whether they like it or not. While business has been slow, your adventure begins when you’re tasked with recovering something called a Giant Soul. Like most games, this seems like a simple task at first but quickly evolves into a dangerous adventure that will put all your skills to the test.
Video GamesCollider

'Death’s Door' Ending Explained: Immortality Is a Burden

After getting a lot of attention with 2015’s Titan Souls, Acid Nerve has once again partnered with Devolver Digital to release another indie hit: Death’s Door. Death’s Door has a friendlier approach to its narrative than Acid Nerve’s previous game, with long dialogues and cutscenes that help us understand its complicated plot. Even so, not everything is so evident by the end of Death’s Door, and some players might wonder why they just killed all those ferocious bosses while exploring a dying world. Well, do not fear, my feathered friend! We are here to explain what that crow business was all about.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

‘Digital Memories’ By Simulated Youth Is The Perfect Blend Of Fun, Danceable Music With A Darker Message

Splitting time between Phoenix and Detroit, Simulated Youth creates electronic music with a dark twist. To drive their belligerent yet beautiful sound, they add some aggressive breaks, ethereal drops and creative arrangements. Their goal is always to balance the emotion of the track between bright and dark parts, ultimately providing a fun and original sound as listeners dance away. Each song hopes to put listeners into an almost dreamlike state, where they become entranced by what they’re listening to. Their musical influences are Alice Glass, the dark tones of Crystal Castles, Björk’s ethereal melodies, Catnapp, Aphex Twin and the aggressiveness of Die Antwoord.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

Podcast 455: Sonic Colours Ultimate, Death’s Door, Ace Attorney

Adam Cook has been playing Sonic Colors Ultimate and is a little confused about what made them re-release this game, while Adam Carroll has been getting into the Ace Attorney games. Mr Hyde, however, is still playing through Death’s Door and Skyward Sword, and has plenty to say on those...
Video GamesPocket-lint.com

Pokémon Unite review: A new string to Pokémon's bow

(Pocket-lint) - The Pokémon Company spent a long time being mighty conservative with its central IP, but those days look like they could be over - Pokémon is stepping into whole new genres now, and Unite brings it into the multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) spotlight for the first time.

