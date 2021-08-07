A great career: Hoffman transitions from CPD sergeant to victim assistance advocate

Pat Hoffman was a 17-year-old girl living in Council Bluffs, Iowa, when she decided to start what would be a 34-year long career at the Columbus Police Department. “I worked with some people that were interested in law enforcement, and so they were describing it to me,” said Hoffman, who retired from CPD in March. “Then also I saw law enforcement officers that came to the restaurant and would pick their brain for why they liked it and just kind of sounded like a really interesting career for me.”