Bachelor Nation is still looking for a new permanent host, and Jennifer Aniston may just be the woman for the job!. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston is a fan of The Bachelor, and she weighed in on the possibility of her becoming the show’s newest host now that Chris Harrison has left his longtime position. “I think they need a psychologist or a psychiatrist, not just Chris Harrison or whoever the host is now,” Jen told InStyle. “There should be someone they can go and talk to.” When her interviewer pointed out that Jen herself could fill that role, she responded, “Okay, well, I’ll do that. Gladly. I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden.”