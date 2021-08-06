Cancel
Britney Spears steps up her technology game

kfrxfm.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBritney Spears has bought her very first iPad at the age of 39. Her sons have had access to an iPad, but she only had her small phone as her communication device. She posted a video on IG and said, “OK, guys, great news. I got my first iPad today. I am so excited…” She continued, “I’ve always had a little phone, but now this iPad is in my hands, and I feel like my life is changing as we speak, and I am so excited.” Are you excited about any of Apple’s new products that are being released at the end of the year?

