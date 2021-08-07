Missing: Woman last seen Thursday in Isanti, Minnesota

Amanda was last seen Aug. 5 in Isanti, Minnesota.

(FOX 9) - The Isanti Police Department is asking for help locating a missing woman who was last seen Thursday in Isanti, Minnesota.

Amanda Jo Vangrinsven, 32, was last seen Aug. 5 when she left the Isanti VFW with a person who has been identified. Police say they both went to the Dugout Bar in Bethel, and that person stated Amanda was driven back to the area of the Isanti VFW.

Authorities say Amanda did not show up for work the next morning, and her vehicle was still parked at the Isanti VFW. Her phone is off, and her last known possible location was southwestern Isanti County.

Amanda was last seen wearing a Twins t-shirt and jean shorts. She is described as 5'3" tall with light brown hair.

If you have seen or know the whereabouts of Amanda Vangrinsven, please contact the Isanti Police Department 763-444-4761 or Isanti County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 763-689-2141.