Purple Heart Recognition Day is today

Daytona Beach, FL – Saturday is National Purple Heart Day in support of America’s Combat Wounded Veterans. On Friday, August 6, the city of Daytona Beach will raise the Purple Heart flag during a ceremony at City Hall. Marine Corps League Daytona Commandant Sam McCloud said there will be a special dedication presented by Mayor Derrick Henry to all Purple Heart Recipients at 11 a.m. He said that the National Purple Heart Day Flag raising ceremony honors the sacrifices of men and women who have been wounded or killed while serving in the U. S. military. The Purple Heart is the oldest military award still presented to American service members. The event is open and free to the public. McCloud encourages people to attend in support of America’s Combat Wounded Veterans. Government officials expected to attend include Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, City Commission, Senator Tom Wright, Vice County Council Billie Wheeler. The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter 316, Marine Corps League Daytona, and Daytona Beach area veterans will also be in attendance.