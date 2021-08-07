Cancel
Politics

Purple Heart Recognition Day is today

By Jody Heemstra
drgnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday (Aug. 7, 2021) is “Purple Heart Recognition Day” in South Dakota and across the US. The Purple Heart medal is the nation’s oldest military honor, dating back to General George Washington and the American Revolution. It’s awarded to those service men and women who have borne the battle, sacrificing life and limb.

