Common Roots Festival brings live music to downtown St. Cloud Aug. 18-21
The Common Roots Festival returns after a year-long COVID-19 hiatus, and this time, the four-day live music event is moving outdoors. One hundred to 150 musicians will take over nine outdoor stages spread throughout downtown. A portion of Fifth Avenue will be shut down for the event and headliner acts, as well as local opener bands, will hit the outdoor stage set up on Fifth Avenue between St. Germain Street and First Avenue.www.sctimes.com
