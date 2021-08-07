Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Cloud, MN

Common Roots Festival brings live music to downtown St. Cloud Aug. 18-21

St. Cloud Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Common Roots Festival returns after a year-long COVID-19 hiatus, and this time, the four-day live music event is moving outdoors. One hundred to 150 musicians will take over nine outdoor stages spread throughout downtown. A portion of Fifth Avenue will be shut down for the event and headliner acts, as well as local opener bands, will hit the outdoor stage set up on Fifth Avenue between St. Germain Street and First Avenue.

www.sctimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Saint Cloud, MN
Society
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Dj#Bistro#White Horse#Wxyg#Olde Brick House#Mc#Dugout Bar#Sctimes Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban take 10th Afghan provincial capital in blitz

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban captured a provincial capital near Kabul on Thursday, the 10th the insurgents have taken over a weeklong blitz across Afghanistan as the U.S. and NATO prepare to withdraw entirely from the country after decades of war. The militants raised their white flags imprinted with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy