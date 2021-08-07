Elon Musk is thrilled as SpaceX's Starship becomes world's tallest rocket — and he's not alone
SpaceX's Starship has officially become the world's tallest rocket — and Elon Musk is over the moon. On Friday (Aug. 6), for the first time, SpaceX stacked its Starship spacecraft on top of its Super Heavy rocket. At around 395 feet (120 meters) tall, the stacked spacecraft is the tallest in the world. (If you take the launch stand into account, it's even taller, at about 475 feet, or 145 m, high).www.space.com
