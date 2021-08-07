Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Elon Musk is thrilled as SpaceX's Starship becomes world's tallest rocket — and he's not alone

By Chelsea Gohd
Posted by 
Space.com
Space.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SpaceX's Starship has officially become the world's tallest rocket — and Elon Musk is over the moon. On Friday (Aug. 6), for the first time, SpaceX stacked its Starship spacecraft on top of its Super Heavy rocket. At around 395 feet (120 meters) tall, the stacked spacecraft is the tallest in the world. (If you take the launch stand into account, it's even taller, at about 475 feet, or 145 m, high).

www.space.com

Comments / 0

Space.com

Space.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Space.com is the premier source of space exploration, innovation and astronomy news, chronicling (and celebrating) humanity's ongoing expansion across the final frontier, transporting you across the solar system and beyond through accessible, comprehensive coverage of the latest news and discoveries.

 https://www.space.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Science#Rocket#Super Heavy#Starship Sn20#Booster 4#Cnbc#Twitter#Human Landing System#Scientific American#Discover Magazine Blog#Astronomy Magazine#Live Science#Amnh Microbe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Related
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Nasa knows when asteroid Bennu is most likely to crash into Earth – and the devastation it would cause

Nasa astronomers now know when asteroid Bennu will make its close approach to Earth, as well as the day that it is most likely to strike the planet.The space agency’s researchers used precision tracking data from the Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to understand the movements of Bennu from now until 2300.OSIRIS-Rex has spent two years in close proximity to the asteroid, gathering information about its size, shape, mass, and composition.Bennu will make a close approach to Earth in 2135, and scientists will use that passing to predict how Earth’s gravity will affect the asteroid’s...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

NASA Calculations Show Asteroid Bennu Has a Chance of Slamming Into Earth

In a study released today (August 11, 2021), NASA researchers used precision-tracking data from the agency’s Origins, Spectral Interpretation, Resource Identification, Security-Regolith Explorer (OSIRIS-REx) spacecraft to better understand movements of the potentially hazardous asteroid Bennu through the year 2300, significantly reducing uncertainties related to its future orbit, and improving scientists’ ability to determine the total impact probability and predict orbits of other asteroids.
AstronomyCNET

Haunting new image of Venus snapped during spacecraft flyby

The spacecraft BepiColombo is going to Mercury, but it's taking a roundabout way of getting there. It skimmed by Venus this week for what's called a "gravity assist maneuver" that helps it aim for the innermost planet in our solar system. During the flyby, it snapped a new image of the planet in haunting black and white.
AstronomyDigital Trends

NASA solves mystery of missing Martian rock sample

NASA’s Perseverance rover attempted to collect its first rock sample from Mars last week. But when the mission team on Earth examined the collection tube remotely, it found there was nothing inside it. It was an unexpected outcome as the collection process seemed to go exactly according to plan. Had...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Cygnus cargo ship arrives at International Space Station with its biggest NASA haul ever

A Northrop Grumman-built Cygnus cargo ship just made its biggest delivery yet for NASA at the International Space Station. The Cygnus NG-16 vessel was captured by astronauts wielding the station's robotic arm at 6:07 a.m. EDT (1107 GMT) on Thursday as both spacecraft soared over the Atlantic Ocean southwest of Portugal. The Cygnus supply ship was christened the S.S. Ellison Onizuka in honor of the first Asian American astronaut Ellison Onuzuka, who was killed along with six others in the Challenger shuttle disaster in 1986.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Indian rocket suffers catastrophic failure during launch, Earth-watching satellite lost

India's first launch of 2021 has ended in failure. An Indian rocket carrying a new Earth-observation satellite for the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) suffered a catastrophic failure shortly after launching early Thursday (Aug. 12) from the country's Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Sriharikota Island in eastern India. The liftoff occurred at 5:43 a.m. local time in India (8:13 p.m. EDT Aug 11/0013 GMT).
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

NASA Is Making $1 Billion Space Suits, and They Could Delay the Next Mission to the Moon

NASA’s spacesuits may look as though they’ve seldom changed since Neil Armstrong took that one small step, but, turns out, the space agency is spending some serious cash developing them. An eye-popping $1 billion, in fact. In an audit report that was published on August 10, NASA’s inspector general pointed out that the National Aeronautics and Space Administration has spent $420 million on spacesuit development since 2007. In addition, NASA plans to invest approximately $625 million more on next-generation spacesuits through 2025, which will bring the total spend to 10 figures. With part of that hefty sum, NASA has been working on...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Watch the BepiColombo probe zoom by Venus on its way to Mercury in this new video

The European-Japanese BepiColombo spacecraft headed to Mercury can be seen flying low above the atmosphere of Venus in a new video released today (Aug. 12). The BepiColombo team created the video from 89 images taken by the spacecraft during its flyby of the planet on Tuesday (Aug. 10). This flyby, the second for BepiColombo at Venus, took the spacecraft 20 times closer to the hot planet's surface than the first did, in October 2020.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Mars rock mysteriously vanishes, baffling NASA scientists

The NASA Perseverance rover is equipped with the technology to obtain rock samples from Mars. After what appeared to be a successful sampling attempt, the rover returned back empty handed. Scientists are trying to figure out what went wrong and how to correct the technology. NASA's Perseverance rover had one...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Space.com

Elon Musk's SpaceX may launch a tiny Canadian satellite that will livestream ads from space: report

SpaceX plans to launch a Canadian advertisement-beaming satellite into space that will eventually accept payments in Dogecoin, according to a media report. Canadian startup Geometric Energy Corp. plans to send the advertising system to orbit on a small cubesat in early 2022 on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that's bound for the moon, Business Insider reported Aug. 7. (The cryptocurrency-fueled mission was disclosed publicly in May, but not the advertising bit.)
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Interesting Engineering

Watch Jetpack Daredevils Fly Alongside the World’s Largest Passenger Airliner

Remember the "Jetpack Man"? The infamous figure has been visiting the Los Angeles International Airport for some time now, and one year after the first encounter and multiple sightings by pilots, the mystery has deepened, with no definitive answer yet provided. However, as mind-boggling as that is, it actually isn't the first time we've seen a jetpack and an airplane sharing the skies.
AstronomyEntrepreneur

Would you be willing to die for the conquest of Mars? NASA is looking for volunteers to simulate life on the red planet, see the requirements

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. It has long been known that there are plans to colonize Mars by both the public and private sectors, such as Elon Musk's SpaceX . In a further step towards the conquest of Mars , the United States Space Agency (NASA) launched a call to recruit volunteers to participate in a simulation of what life would be like on the red planet . Among the requirements to apply is to be in good health , have a master's degree in science and / or technology , and accept the possibility of dying in the process.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

10 out-of-this-world images of Earth taken by Landsat satellites

The Landsat project, a joint venture between NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey, is the longest continuous space-based record of Earth in existence. A total of eight Landsat satellites have been launched into space since 1972, with a ninth set to launch in September. In that time, the satellites have captured more than 9 million images of the planet's surface, which have been used in more than 18,000 scientific papers, according to NASA's Earth Observatory.

Comments / 0

Community Policy