Elon Musk is thrilled as SpaceX's Starship becomes world's tallest rocket — and he's not alone

This article was translated from our Spanish edition using AI technologies. Errors may exist due to this process. It has long been known that there are plans to colonize Mars by both the public and private sectors, such as Elon Musk's SpaceX . In a further step towards the conquest of Mars , the United States Space Agency (NASA) launched a call to recruit volunteers to participate in a simulation of what life would be like on the red planet . Among the requirements to apply is to be in good health , have a master's degree in science and / or technology , and accept the possibility of dying in the process.