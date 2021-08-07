Cancel
Column: Through patience and perseverance, an SDSU instructor’s heartfelt screenplay became a ‘Christmas’ miracle

By Karla Peterson
sandiegouniontribune.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSDSU’s Bret Kofford wrote the original screenplay for ‘Christmas in July,’ now available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV and other streaming services. In keeping with its title, many things happen in the new film “Christmas in July” that could qualify as everyday miracles. Battling siblings call a truce. A long-simmering crush turns to love. And an impossible mission to give a grandmother the best last Christmas ever might just be possible after all.

