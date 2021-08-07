Column: Through patience and perseverance, an SDSU instructor’s heartfelt screenplay became a ‘Christmas’ miracle

Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. Philippians 4:6. I thought we would dive into the topic of patience this week, what with us facing new challenges in our lives with COVID, this just might be a good time for us to take a breathe and well, let patience be our guide. Our lives have indeed been challenged since early 2020 with this virus, and earlier this year we turned a huge corner with the vaccine and I like many of you felt maybe we had seen the worst of this mess, and I still am hopeful that we have seen the worst, but gosh just to be facing these new trials does indeed test us in our patience.