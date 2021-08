The Little Rock School District, facing a shortage of teachers to meet the student demand at the district’s new Ignite Digital Academy, is asking families who want to enroll in virtual school to do so by 11:59 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 7. The school district had previously said families could enroll in the virtual school as late as Aug. 16, the first day of school. They still can, Superintendent Mike Poore said today in an interview, but they’ll have to begin the school year in-person until the district can hire new teachers or shift others to the virtual school.