New bilingual book a colorful look at kids in mixed-status families

In the book “Am I Blue or Am I Green? / Azul o Verde. ¿Cuál soy yo?,” an unnamed character describes, from the perspective of a young child, how he lives in a country straddling two cultures and two languages. He is overwhelmed by uncertainty when he acknowledges that his parents “do not belong” — they are not fluent in two languages, and they could be sent back to a place they fled long ago.