More Than 100 Falsified Ship Locations Cause Confusion At Sea

By Heard on Weekend Edition Saturday
NPR
 5 days ago

More than 100 military ships appear to have had their locations in the waters near Ukraine and Russia falsified. Earlier this summer, Bjorn Bergman, who normally monitors fishing vessels, noticed something out of place in the waterways of Eastern Europe. Tracking data was showing a U.S. Navy ship somewhere it wasn't supposed to be.

