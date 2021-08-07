Where The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Stands Now

The epic bipartisan infrastructure bill is slated for a proceedural vote in the Senate today. It's a gauge of how much support it actually has. Progress or regress? Regress or progress? When talking about the infrastructure bill, who knows? The $1 trillion Senate bill is up for a procedural vote today to see how much support it may have. NPR's congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell has been following it all and joins us. Thanks for being with us.