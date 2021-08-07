Cancel
Congress & Courts

Where The Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill Stands Now

By Kelsey Snell
NPR
 5 days ago

The epic bipartisan infrastructure bill is slated for a proceedural vote in the Senate today. It's a gauge of how much support it actually has. Progress or regress? Regress or progress? When talking about the infrastructure bill, who knows? The $1 trillion Senate bill is up for a procedural vote today to see how much support it may have. NPR's congressional correspondent Kelsey Snell has been following it all and joins us. Thanks for being with us.

Nancy Pelosi
Scott Simon
#Infrastructure#Senate Bill#Senate Democrats#Budget Deficit#Npr#Americans#Republicans#Cbo#House
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AFP

Kyrsten Sinema: enigmatic US senator behind infrastructure bill

With her brightly colored wigs, striking clothes, Ironman feats and unusual life story, Kyrsten Sinema stands out in the staid US Senate. But it was the centrist Democrat's discretion that allowed her to garner bipartisan support for the huge infrastructure bill passed by the upper house on Tuesday. The $1.2 trillion package to improve the nation's roads, bridges, ports and broadband networks is a major political victory for President Joe Biden, and Sinema played a key role in making it happen. Unlike most of her colleagues, the 45-year-old senator from Arizona rarely stops to chat with the reporters who swarm the halls of the US Capitol.
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Chuck Schumer sets time for final Senate infrastructure vote

After weeks of fits, starts and delays, the Senate is on track to give final approval to the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure plan, with a growing coalition of Democrats and Republicans prepared to lift the first phase of President Biden’s rebuilding agenda to passage. Final Senate votes are expected around...
Congress & CourtsNPR

Here Are 5 Hurdles That Democrats Face Now For Their $3.5 Trillion Budget

The Senate struggled for months to get agreement and ultimately a bipartisan vote to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure package. Now Democrats in Congress are moving on to something potentially even harder: staying united on a $3.5 trillion budget that would represent the most ambitious remaking of the social safety net since the New Deal. Without Republican support they have limited time and room for error to get the plan to the president's desk.
Congress & Courtsboisestatepublicradio.org

What Drove GOP Senators To Support $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill

Senate Democrats have turned to wrangle a $3.5 trillion budget proposal that has no Republican support. But the move came after a remarkable outbreak of bipartisanship on Capitol Hill, as 19 GOP senators joined Democrats to pass a $1 trillion infrastructure bill, going against the wishes of former President Donald Trump in doing so.
Congress & CourtsBirmingham Star

US Senate Approves $3.5 Trillion Budget Resolution

The U.S. Senate narrowly passed a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday providing the framework for spending on family services, health and environmental programs. The package includes many priorities of President Joe Biden and was supported only by senators from his Democratic Party in the 50 to 49 vote. Senate...
Ohio StatePosted by
Cleveland.com

Republican Ohio candidates bash infrastructure bill championed by the senator they want to succeed, Rob Portman

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Republicans running to succeed Sen. Rob Portman seem more eager to get an endorsement from former President Donald Trump than they are from Portman. The leading candidates in Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate primary all have issued statements trashing the bipartisan infrastructure bill that Portman spent months negotiating and which passed the Senate Tuesday in a 69-30 vote, including support from 19 Republicans. They instead sided with Trump, who had been openly urging Republicans to vote against the bill, warning that Democrats would use it to their advantage at election time.
POTUSWashington Post

A Trump lawyer admits you can’t believe him — again

A top lawyer for former president Donald Trump who pushed Trump’s claims of widespread electoral fraud has admitted, amid scrutiny of his election claims, that he maybe just made stuff up. Again. The Washington Post’s Devlin Barrett has the new details on what Rudolph W. Giuliani and his then-law partner,...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...

