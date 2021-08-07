A Retired Hairdresser Revisits His Past In 'Swan Song'

Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier) is a former hairstylist and current resident of a Sandusky, Ohio, nursing home who spends his Social Security checks on illicit cigarettes and his days precisely refolding the napkins he steals from the dining hall. It’s a dreary existence, but it’s his, and when a lawyer stops by on behalf of the estate of Rita Parker-Sloan, a local socialite who was once Pat’s most important client, with an offer of $25,000 for one last posthumous spruce-up, Pat says no. More accurately, he hisses that they should “bury her with bad hair,” while slowly reclining in his armchair. Pat hasn’t had any power to flex in a long time, and he makes the most of the opportunity. Later that night, feeling sentimental and lonely, he has a change of heart, and the next morning, he packs up what little money he has, and the set of rings he used to wear on every finger, and stages an entirely unnecessary escape. As another resident points out, as Pat sets off across town, the door to leave isn’t locked.