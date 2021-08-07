A Retired Hairdresser Revisits His Past In 'Swan Song'
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with actor Udo Kier about his new film, Swan Song, about an aging beautician and hairdresser who comes out of retirement for one last makeover. Pat Pitsenbarger was the Liberace of Sandusky, as a character calls him. But when we meet the retired hairdresser in "Swan Song," a new film from Todd Stephens, Pat's wearing sad, saggy sweatpants at a retirement home and fills his hours refolding napkins he cages from the cafeteria. But a request to do hair one last time for the funeral of an old client sets him on a long walk through the town and through his past.www.npr.org
Comments / 0