A Warm Sendoff To Weekend Edition Technical Director Stu Rushfield

UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN: (Singing in non-English language). KING: That audio, recorded by NPR a couple years back, is what it sounds like there in the evening when the girls get together to play. But on March 24 of last year, at about 8 p.m., India abruptly declared its first COVID lockdown. The staff had just four hours to get all those girls back to their homes in dozens of remote villages. And that turned out to be just the beginning of the challenges ahead. Here's NPR's Nurith Aizenman.