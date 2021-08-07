A Warm Sendoff To Weekend Edition Technical Director Stu Rushfield
Weekend Edition bids farewell to longtime technical director Stu Rushfield who is moving on to other roles at NPR. This is our friend Stu Rushfield's last weekend as technical director of WEEKEND EDITION. He spent more than two decades waking up in the dark to steer morning programs, including ours, with matchless expertise and high, good humor. Stu's also contributed stories to our programs, including one this weekend, and has become a social media celebrity with his witty observations and affecting photos of the nation's capital at dawn.www.npr.org
