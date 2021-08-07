Illusionist Leon Etienne Thrills Adirondacks Tourists And Residents

Homeward Bound Adirondacks is a non-profit group that helps Veterans who are suffering from PTSD or having trouble adjusting to life back home. Two years ago, we took you to the opening of a camp in the Adirondacks, in Onchiota, New York, where the group has been offering programs and therapy to help veterans in need. For several years, Homeward Bound Adirondacks has been searching for a place to call their own, to host retreats for veterans and their families. And as Jack LaDuke shows us this week, they have broken ground on a new permanent home near Lake Titus and Malone, that will be named in honor of Army Sgt. Carlton Clark, who was just 22-years old when he was killed in Iraq in 2006. Homeward Bound Adirondacks is now fundraising with a goal of about $800,000 to build a lodge and retreat on the site.