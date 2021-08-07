As School Starts Again, Here's How To Keep Kids Safe From COVID

Millions of American kids are headed back to school, this time as a fourth wave of the pandemic builds. We hear what parents should know about keeping them healthy. Early in this pandemic, it seemed children were being spared the worst of the coronavirus. But now, as the delta variant spreads across the U.S., doctors are seeing more and more sick children. Children younger than 12 aren't yet eligible for a vaccine, and millions of students are going back to school this month. Rules for things like masking and testing vary widely, so NPR's Pien Huang is here to talk us through how to try to keep our children safe. Good morning, Pien.