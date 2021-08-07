Darrelle Revis reminds everyone how good he was against Calvin Johnson

NFL Hall of Fame inductees who waited decades for their place in the Class of 2020 had to hold on a little while longer. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, last year’s ceremony was pushed to this year, meaning the already large 2020 Hall of Fame class joined the Class of 2021 this weekend. The combination makes for the largest group of honorees in a single year with 28 total. The Class of 2020 had its ceremony yesterday. But NFL fans will undoubtedly want to see Peyton Manning and his Class of 2021 company accept the honor on Sunday.