Darrelle Revis reminds everyone how good he was against Calvin Johnson

By Tyler Greenawalt
USA Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalvin Johnson tore apart opposing defenses during his time with the Lions, but the Jets were one of the few teams he didn’t light up. In fact, the Jets were the only team that Johnson never tallied more than 14 receiving yards against – thanks to Darrelle Revis. The legendary Jets cornerback held the Hall of Fame receiver to a mere 13 receiving yards during their lone matchup in 2010, and Revis made sure everyone remembered in a recent post on his Instagram story.

