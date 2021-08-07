Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Mexico's Suit Against U.S. Gun Companies May Seek More Than A Court Win

By James Fredrick
wyso.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEXICO CITY — Hit men from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel rolled into a swanky Mexico City neighborhood on the morning of June 26, 2020, planning to assassinate the capital's police chief. They carried three Barrett .50 caliber sniper rifles, a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and 5.56mm caliber carbine, a Ruger 5.56mm caliber rifle and a Colt 5.56mm caliber carbine. After a terrifying shootout, two police officers and a civilian were killed, the police chief was wounded, and a drug cartel once again showed that it is armed like special forces.

www.wyso.org

Comments / 10

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
State
Massachusetts State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emiliano Zapata
Person
Miroslava Breach
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Gun Control#Smith Wesson#Mexican#American#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Related
Public SafetySFGate

'We're Living in Hell': Inside Mexico's Most Terrified City

FRESNILLO, Mexico — The violence was already terrifying, she said, when grenades exploded outside her church in broad daylight some five years ago. Then children in town were kidnapped, disappearing without a trace. Then the bodies of the executed were dumped in city streets. And then came the day last...
Deming, NMKRQE News 13

Deming family accused of smuggling guns to Mexico cartel

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – A Deming family is accused of smuggling guns to the cartel in Mexico. According to federal documents, the Mexican National Guard discovered seven guns hidden in the compartment of an SUV in Fresnillo, Mexico. They believe the guns were headed to a cartel that operates in Zacatecas.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Times

Border wall workers pelted by rocks from Mexico

People on the Mexican side of the border pelted U.S. construction workers making repairs on the border wall in Arizona this week, Homeland Security Department officials said Thursday. Officials described the incident as an “assault,” but said none of the workers nor their equipment took a hit from the rocks.
ImmigrationNew York Post

US flying migrants turned away by COVID protocol deep into Mexico

US authorities are flying families and single adults turned away from the southern border deep into Mexico as the Biden administration tries to deter repeated crossing attempts, according to a new report. Reuters said Friday that 200 Mexican and Central American family members were taken away from the border region...
POTUSWashington Post

Biden administration will fly Central American migrants to southern Mexico in bid to discourage repeat crossings and stem virus spread

The Biden administration has started flying Central American border-crossers deep into southern Mexico in a new attempt to prevent repeat crossings and break the momentum of the largest migration surge in at least two decades, according to U.S. and Mexican officials. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement will send Central American...
LifestyleSFGate

Americans keep flocking to Mexico. Should they be?

Mexico’s reputation as an alluring travel destination both before and during the pandemic has met a sobering reality: Despite growing vaccine efforts, the coronavirus is surging, especially in tourist hot spots. Though the U.S. land border with Mexico has been closed to nonessential travel since the start of the pandemic,...

Comments / 10

Community Policy