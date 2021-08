I only ask for two things out of the baseball teams I follow. One: When you win, win by a lot. Two: When you lose, lose by a little. A team that wins a bunch of their games 10-2 and loses 5-4 is just a better team than one who continually wins and loses by a one or two-run margin. Blowout victories both work as an indicator of true talent and serve a host of other benefits for a team.