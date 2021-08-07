Theressa “Terrie” Blohm Obituary

Services are pending for 61-year old Theressa “Terrie” Blohm of Guthrie Center, formerly of Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of the arrangements.

Terrie is survived by her daughters; Tasha and husband Paul Hawkins of Guthrie Center, and Kendall Drake of Arizona, seven grandchildren; her brothers and sisters, Paul and wife Teresa Dennis of Middletown, Indiana, John and his wife Nicole Drake of Mount Pleasant, Kelly and husband Devin Beaty for Atlantic, and husband Jerry Thompson of Audubon, along with nieces, nephews, and other relatives.